News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Why Is Yuzvendra Chahal Not in PBKS Playing XI for IPL 2025 Clash Against Mumbai Indians With Top-Two at Stake?
indian-premier-league-ipl

Will Yuzvendra Chahal Play In PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Qualifier 2?

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory
Last updated: June 1, 2025 - 3 min read

The legspinner has not played for PBKS in the last three matches

Why Is Yuzvendra Chahal Not in PBKS Playing XI for IPL 2025 Clash Against Mumbai Indians With Top-Two at Stake?

Punjab Kings received a big boost ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 Qualifier 2 clash against Mumbai Indian as star leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is likely to return.

According to a report by Revsportz, Chahal was seen taking part in a fielding session on Saturday ahead of the must-win match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Yuzvendra Chahal takes part in practice ahead of MI vs PBKS

Chahal, who suffered a wrist injury, had missed the league-stage matches against Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals as well as the Qualifier 1 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

In place of Chahal, PBKS have played medium-pacer Vijaykumar Vyshak while Musheer Khan, brother of Sarfaraz Khan, was roped as the additional spinner against RCB.

ALSO READ:

Chahal’s absence in the crucial match was very much apparent as their batting unit capitulated, setting RCB an easy target of 102 which they dispatched within 10 overs. Musheer went for 27 runs in the two overs he bowled.

Chahal had a slow start to the season with only two wickets from his first four games of the season, but roared back to form with a stunning spell of 4-28 against Kolkata Knight Riders as PBKS successfully defended 111 which the lowest ever defending total in IPL history.

From there, Chahal claimed 12 wickets from six matches.

PBKS missing key players before IPL 2025 Qualifier 2

Punjab Kings don’t have their key all-rounder Marco Jansen for the tie as he has left the team for international duty after he was named in South Africa’s squad for the World Test Championship final against Australia set to begin on June 11.

However, they have roped in another tall fast bowler in the form of New Zealand’s Kyle Jamieson who bowled three overs against RCB, got one maiden and claimed the wicket of Virat Kohli.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians are also staring at the possibility of missing Suryakumar Yadav for the big match after the star batter was spotted being attended by the medical staff on Saturday.

There is also a rain threat to the match as PBKS’ practice session on Saturday evening was cut short. In case the Qualifier 2 gets washed out, Punjab Kings will go through to the final as they have finished at the top of the points table.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

IPL 2025
Mumbai Indians
PBKS vs MI
Punjab Kings
Yuzvendra Chahal
Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

Related posts

PBKS vs MI Qualifier 2 Weather Report

PBKS vs MI Qualifier 2 Weather Report: Latest Ahmedabad Rain Updates, Narendra Modi Stadium Pitch Report for IPL 2025 Clash for Finals

10:14 am
Sagar Paul
Top Captaincy Picks for PBKS vs MI Qualifier 2

Top Captaincy Picks for PBKS vs MI Dream11 Prediction Today: IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 Differential Picks & Players to Avoid

9:59 am
Sagar Paul
Ashutosh Sharma Delhi Capitals Star From IPL 2025 Slams Hundred in UK For Club Side; Gets Praise From Kevin Pietersen

Not Karun Nair, Another Delhi Capitals Star From IPL 2025 Slams Hundred in UK For Club Side; Gets Praise From Kevin Pietersen

10:42 pm
Disha Asrani
PBKS vs MI Mumbai Dharamsala IPL 2025

What Happens If MI vs PBKS IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 Gets Washed Out?

Mumbai Indians beat Gujarat Titans to enter the second step of the playoffs
9:49 pm
Samarnath Soory
Punjab Kings face Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025 Qualifier 2.

3 Punjab Kings Players Who Can Pose a Serious Challenge to Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 

Punjab Kings are coming on the back of a loss against the finalists, RCB.
9:08 pm
Sandip Pawar
Is Suryakumar Yadav Fit To Play Qualifier 2 vs PBKS After Injury Scare During Eliminator in IPL 2025

Is Suryakumar Yadav Fit To Play IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 vs PBKS After Injury Scare During Eliminator?

SKY is Mumbai Indians' top run-getter and second in line for the Orange Cap this season.
8:52 pm
Disha Asrani
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.