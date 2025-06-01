Will Yuzvendra Chahal Play In PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Qualifier 2?

The legspinner has not played for PBKS in the last three matches

Punjab Kings received a big boost ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 Qualifier 2 clash against Mumbai Indian as star leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is likely to return.

According to a report by Revsportz, Chahal was seen taking part in a fielding session on Saturday ahead of the must-win match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Yuzvendra Chahal takes part in practice ahead of MI vs PBKS

Chahal, who suffered a wrist injury, had missed the league-stage matches against Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals as well as the Qualifier 1 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

In place of Chahal, PBKS have played medium-pacer Vijaykumar Vyshak while Musheer Khan, brother of Sarfaraz Khan, was roped as the additional spinner against RCB.

Chahal’s absence in the crucial match was very much apparent as their batting unit capitulated, setting RCB an easy target of 102 which they dispatched within 10 overs. Musheer went for 27 runs in the two overs he bowled.

Chahal had a slow start to the season with only two wickets from his first four games of the season, but roared back to form with a stunning spell of 4-28 against Kolkata Knight Riders as PBKS successfully defended 111 which the lowest ever defending total in IPL history.

From there, Chahal claimed 12 wickets from six matches.

PBKS missing key players before IPL 2025 Qualifier 2

Punjab Kings don’t have their key all-rounder Marco Jansen for the tie as he has left the team for international duty after he was named in South Africa’s squad for the World Test Championship final against Australia set to begin on June 11.

However, they have roped in another tall fast bowler in the form of New Zealand’s Kyle Jamieson who bowled three overs against RCB, got one maiden and claimed the wicket of Virat Kohli.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians are also staring at the possibility of missing Suryakumar Yadav for the big match after the star batter was spotted being attended by the medical staff on Saturday.

There is also a rain threat to the match as PBKS’ practice session on Saturday evening was cut short. In case the Qualifier 2 gets washed out, Punjab Kings will go through to the final as they have finished at the top of the points table.

