South Africa Amps Up WTC Final 2025 Preparations With Unique Session With World Cup Winning Proteas Rugby Team

The South Africa cricket team will eye their maiden World Test Championship (WTC Final 2025) title when they lock horns against Australia in Lord’s from June 11.

Ahead of the marquee fixture, the Proteas team are leaving no stones unturned in their preparations.

In a unique move, South Africa coach Shukri Conrad and his staff had a session with the country’s double World champions rugby team, hosted by their sporting director and former coach, Rassie Erasmus.

The session took place at the Springboks (nickname for South Africa rugby team) alignment camp in Cape Town.

Speaking about the exchange, Conrad was quoted as saying by SportsBoom.co.za, “It was fascinating. The language might be different—rucks versus reverse swing—but the messages are identical: play for the badge, trust your process, execute under pressure.”

Furthermore, to prepare for the WTC final, the Proteas will also play a practice game against Zimbabwe from June 3 in Sussex.

ALSO READ:

Why did South Africa coaching staff meet the national rugby team strategists?

It is understood that CSA’s High-Performance managers joined Conrad in observing how the Springboks handle pressure and player identity. The Springbok assistant coaches shared insights into their specialised areas, from breakdown strategies to backline formations while exchanging ideas with their cricket counterparts on what lessons could apply across sports.

Conrad believes the WTC final represents the pinnacle of South African cricket. The Proteas side will enter the contest as underdogs but will get a slight edge after their coaching staff gained valuable perspective to manage high-pressure situations from the rugby team.

The Proteas have a reputation for bottling in crucial knockout matches, but they’re now drawing inspiration from the consistently successful Springboks.

Erasmus also viewed this collaboration as a way to strengthen a shared South African sporting culture.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.