‘Kohli’s Retirement Is A Reminder’: Greg Chappell’s Honest Verdict On Former India Captain’s Decision

Ashish Satyam
Ashish Satyam
Last updated: June 5, 2025 - 2 min read

Virat Kohli played a total of 123 Tests, piling up 9230 runs.

Just before winning the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 title after an 18-year wait, while playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Virat Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket. Kohli bid adieu to the longest format after taking part in 123 Tests, piling up 9,230 runs at an average of 46.85. He also smashed 30 centuries and 31 fifties in his 14-year-long career in whites. 

Former Australian skipper Greg Chappell commented on Kohli’s decision and termed this move as Elite Performance Decline Syndrome. When a batter takes a few extra balls to settle down, or he is sceptical before playing any shot, be it a pull or a drive – it all comes under this Syndrome. 

Greg Chappell’s School Of Thoughts on Virat Kohli Test Retirement

According to Chappell, the reason why Kohli declared his Test retirement because his body was faltering. The former India skipper realised that his clarity and sharpness had deteriorated. Chappell, who was considered one of the best batters, gave his example. When he stepped out to play his last Test match for Australia at the SCG, he was numb. He could think, but rather, he started reacting. He was struggling with his footwork, and there were a lot of doubts transpiring in his mind. The former India coach reckoned that when someone is ageing, it becomes difficult for them to think. After a while, it takes a lot of mental toll, and the brain feels drained. 

ALSO READ:

The Australian legend feels that Kohli’s retirement is an example that form is more a function of the mind than it is of mechanics.

However, when it comes to limited-overs cricket, one gets a chance to show their intent. There is no window to overthink, no room for paralysis. Similarly, Virat Kohli managed to lift the IPL 2025 title for RCB. They outplayed Punjab Kings (PBKS) by six runs to clinch their maiden IPL title at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. 

