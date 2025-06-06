How South Africa Landed Stuart Broad In Their Dressing Room To Prep Against Australia for the WTC 2025 Final 

Stuart Broad will help South Africa prepare for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia.

Former England pacer Stuart Broad is all set to join the South Africa men’s squad on June 9 to help the players prepare for the 2025 World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia. South Africa will take on Australia in the 2025 WTC final at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground (LCG) from June 11.

The Proteas head coach Shukri Conrad recently revealed how Cricket South Africa (CSA) landed Stuart Broad as a consultant ahead of the all-important final against Australia.

How South Africa secured Stuart Broad as consultant for a day

“It’s more his involvement with us,” Shukri Conrad told mediapersons on Tuesday. “As the saying goes, don’t let the truth get in the way of a good story. And people have gone to town on Stuart Broad’s involvement,” he added.

“I said to him, ‘Stuart, [is there] any way we can get together, spend some time – primarily with the coaches – and share whatever you’ve got'”.



“So he’s coming for dinner with the coaches, and then he’s probably going to spend an hour or so at our nets. He’s definitely not a full-time consultant, or [part of the set-up] for the entire time we’re here. But it’d be foolish of me not to tap into whatever [intellectual property] there is,” explained the 58-year-old.

Stuart Broad’s record against Australia

Against Australia, Stuart Broad finished with 153 wickets from 40 Tests at an average of 28.96. Overall, Broad played 167 Tests during his 16-year career in the longest format and took 604 wickets at an average of 27.68.

“He’s current, he’s been successful against Australia, he knows how to bowl at Lord’s and the nuances that come with bowling from the respective ends,” opined Shukri Conrad.

South Africa will hope to end their 27-year ICC trophy jinx, having last won the 1998 KnockOut Trophy when they had defeated the West Indies.

