‘Even If It Means…’: Sourav Ganguly Suggests How India Can Use Jasprit Bumrah Optimally For All Five Tests Against England

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly has advised the management to wisely manage the workload of their ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah. Previously, a back injury during the fifth and final match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) series 2024-25, ruled him out of India’s Champions Trophy 2025 campaign and a few initial Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 matches.

It is now understood that the key pacer will not feature in all five matches of the upcoming away series against England. Recently, team India’s head coach Gautam Gambhir also mentioned the same about the bowler’s workload management.

“We haven’t decided which three test Matches Jasprit Bumrah will play, it depends on results and where the series is standing,” stated Gambhir in the pre-departure press conference ahead of the tour.

Sourav Ganguly’s Suggestion to Management

The former opener has suggested that the management rest the prime pacer during the third Test of India. He believes that this short break after the initial two matches will help the key pacer recover and be back for the final two matches of the series.

“I hope Bumrah remains fit for five Test matches. Even if it means that he will be given a break after the second Test, then he will be back for fourth and fifth,” said the former batter in a RevSportz interview.

Further, Ganguly emphasised the importance of Bumrah’s presence in India’s squad. He suggested the newly appointed skipper Shubman Gill, not overuse the 31-year-old’s services, for maintaining his fitness for a longer period of time.

“Fit Bumrah will be very important. Use him in short spells, so that he remains fit for five Test matches. Make sure Bumrah is used as a wicket-taker. Bumrah, max [maximum] should bowl 12-13 overs a day. I think India needs to back its seven batters and then back their bowlers. Because you need 20 wickets to win Test match,” he opined.

He also believes that spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who has made a comeback into India’s red-ball squad, may find it difficult to feature in the first Test’s playing XI. Instead, the former BCCI president has suggested going with the veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.

“Depends on how Nitish [Kumar] Reddy bowls. Jadeja will be one option because you’ll have to bat till 6. So play Jadeja in 7, Nitish if he bowls, Shardul [Thakur] comes in, Bumrah, [Mohammed] Siraj, Arshdeep [Singh]. [on Kuldeep’s place in the playing XI] May not be in that stage. India needs to balance the batting,” stressed Ganguly.

Jasprit Bumrah in Tests

Bumrah made his Test debut against South Africa in January 2018. Since then, he has scalped a huge 205 wickets in just 45 matches so far at an average of 19.40 and has gone on to become a great asset for the Indian pace unit. Out of his 13 five-wicket hauls, only two have come in home Test matches. Bumrah’s 11 overseas fifers include four on Australian soil, three in South Africa and two each against England and the West Indies.

He was also adjudged the Player of the Series award in the latest BGT for his remarkable 32 wickets in five matches. However, India lost the series by 3-1 and failed to defend the prestigious title.

