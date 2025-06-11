‘Surprised They Didn’t Appeal More’: Steve Smith Reacts to Temba Bavuma’s Missed DRS Opportunity of Beau Webster in WTC 2025 Final

South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma missed a big chance to dent the Australians by not opting for a DRS and giving Beau Webster a lifeline when he was just on 8(13) on Day 1 of the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC 2025 Final).

The Aussies already had a horror start, getting reduced to 67 for 4 with Kagiso Rabada breathing fire and taking two scalps out of the first four. He struck again with a nipping delivery and trapped Webster lbw, who was unable to keep it out. Umpire Richard Illingworth adjudged it not out and Bavuma shockingly didn’t review.

While it initially looked like there was an edge with the bat, replays later confirmed that Webster whacked his bat into his back pad and missed the ball. Ball tracking then showed the impact was in line and the ball was hitting the stumps.

Nevertheless, Webster didn’t let the lifeline go to waste and ended up being the top scorer in the Aussie lineup with a deft knock of 72.

Reacting to the missed opportunity, Australian batting star Steve Smith said during the post-day conference,

‘Heard it was out. Looked pretty good to me at the other end. I don’t know what actually happened there. I know Beau (Webster) was in a bit of pain. I don’t think it actually hit his pad, I think it just hit his leg. Someone said they saw Rabada shape to say he might have hit it. Certainly didn’t look like that from my view but I was surprised they didn’t appeal more. I don’t think they really went up to be honest cause I was like that looks pretty good.”

Webster’s innings, coupled with Steve Smith’s 66(112), helped the defending champions make amends for the early setback and post a fighting total of 212 in their first innings. At Day 1 stumps, South Africa trail by 169 runs and have six wickets in hand.

