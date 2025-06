Bengal Pro T20 League 2025 Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch the Bengal Pro T20 League Tournament?

The second edition of the league commenced from June 11.

The second season of the Bengal Pro T20 League commenced on June 11. Organised by the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), it features both the men’s and women’s tournaments running simultaneously. The opening clash took place between the Sobisco Smashers Malda and the Murshidabad Kings. The Women’s League will be inaugurated on June 12 at the JU Salt Lake campus. The first match from the women’s edition takes place between the Murshidabad Kueens and the Harbour Diamonds.

The idea for the Bengal Pro T20 League was conceived by former Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President and then CAB President Sourav Ganguly. The aim was to make up for the absence of high-profile matches in Kolkata. The league also focuses on unearthing new talent from the state of Bengal. The tournament consists of eight teams in both the Men’s and the Women’s editions. The league follows a round-robin format, post which the top four teams qualify for the semi-finals.

Where will the Bengal Pro T20 League 2025 matches take place?

The Men’s edition will be played at the Eden Gardens. The women will be playing their games at the Jadavpur University Salt Lake Campus Ground.

Where to watch the Bengal Pro T20 League 2025 Live Streaming?

The live streaming of the men’s matches will be available on JioCinema, while the women’s matches will be live-streamed on FanCode.

Where to watch the Bengal Pro T20 League 2025 Live Telecast on TV?

The live telecast live for the men’s matches will be available on Sports 18. The women’s matches will be live telecast on Sports18 Khel

Bengal Pro T20 League 2025 Complete Schedule

Men’s Schedule

Date Match Time (IST) Venue June 11, Wednesday Sobisco Smashers Malda vs Murshidabad Kings 20:00 Eden Gardens June 12, Thursday Rashmi Medinipur Wizards vs Lux Shyam Kolkata Tigers 13:00 Eden Gardens June 12, Thursday Adamas Howrah Warriors vs Servotech Siliguri Strikers 19:00 Eden Gardens June 13, Friday Shrachi Rarh Tigers vs Sobisco Smashers Malda 13:00 Eden Gardens June 13, Friday Murshidabad Kings vs Harbour Diamonds 19:00 Eden Gardens June 14, Saturday Lux Shyam Kolkata Tigers vs Adamas Howrah Warriors 13:00 Eden Gardens June 14, Saturday Servotech Siliguri Strikers vs Rashmi Medinipur Wizards 19:00 Eden Gardens June 15, Sunday Harbour Diamonds vs Sobisco Smashers Malda 13:00 Eden Gardens June 15, Sunday Murshidabad Kings vs Shrachi Rarh Tigers 19:00 Eden Gardens June 16, Monday Lux Shyam Kolkata Tigers vs Servotech Siliguri Strikers 13:00 Eden Gardens June 16, Monday Rashmi Medinipur Wizards vs Adamas Howrah Warriors 19:00 Eden Gardens June 17, Tuesday Sobisco Smashers Malda vs Servotech Siliguri Strikers 13:00 Eden Gardens June 17, Tuesday Adamas Howrah Warriors vs Murshidabad Kings 19:00 Eden Gardens June 18, Wednesday Shrachi Rarh Tigers vs Rashmi Medinipur Wizards 13:00 Eden Gardens June 18, Wednesday Harbour Diamonds vs Lux Shyam Kolkata Tigers 19:00 Eden Gardens June 19, Thursday Servotech Siliguri Strikers vs Murshidabad Kings 13:00 Eden Gardens June 19, Thursday Rashmi Medinipur Wizards vs Harbour Diamonds 19:00 Eden Gardens June 20, Friday Sobisco Smashers Malda vs Adamas Howrah Warriors 13:00 Eden Gardens June 20, Friday Lux Shyam Kolkata Tigers vs Shrachi Rarh Tigers 19:00 Eden Gardens June 21, Saturday Servotech Siliguri Strikers vs Harbour Diamonds 13:00 Eden Gardens June 21, Saturday Lux Shyam Kolkata Tigers vs Sobisco Smashers Malda 19:00 Eden Gardens June 22, Sunday Murshidabad Kings vs Rashmi Medinipur Wizards 13:00 Eden Gardens June 22, Sunday Adamas Howrah Warriors vs Shrachi Rarh Tigers 19:00 Eden Gardens June 23, Monday Murshidabad Kings vs Lux Shyam Kolkata Tigers 13:00 Eden Gardens June 23, Monday Shrachi Rarh Tigers vs Servotech Siliguri Strikers 19:00 Eden Gardens June 24, Tuesday Harbour Diamonds vs Adamas Howrah Warriors 13:00 Eden Gardens June 24, Tuesday Sobisco Smashers Malda vs Rashmi Medinipur Wizards 19:00 Eden Gardens June 25, Wednesday Harbour Diamonds vs Shrachi Rarh Tigers 13:00 Eden Gardens June 26, Thursday Semi-final 1 13:00 Eden Gardens June 26, Thursday Semi-final 2 19:00 Eden Gardens June 28, Saturday Final 19:00 Eden Gardens

Women’s Schedule

Date Match Time (IST) Venue June 12, Thursday Murshidabad Kueens vs Harbour Diamonds 09:00 Jadavpur University Salt Lake Campus Ground June 12, Thursday Lux Shyam Kolkata Tigers vs Servotech Siliguri Strikers 13:30 Jadavpur University Salt Lake Campus Ground June 13, Friday Shrachi Rarh Tigers vs Sobisco Smashers Malda 09:00 Jadavpur University Salt Lake Campus Ground June 13, Friday Rashmi Medinipur Wizards vs Adamas Howrah Warriors 13:30 Jadavpur University Salt Lake Campus Ground June 14, Saturday Harbour Diamonds vs Lux Shyam Kolkata Tigers 09:00 Jadavpur University Salt Lake Campus Ground June 14, Saturday Servotech Siliguri Strikers vs Sobisco Smashers Malda 13:30 Jadavpur University Salt Lake Campus Ground June 15, Sunday Adamas Howrah Warriors vs Murshidabad Kueens 09:00 Jadavpur University Salt Lake Campus Ground June 15, Sunday Shrachi Rarh Tigers vs Rashmi Medinipur Wizards 13:30 Jadavpur University Salt Lake Campus Ground June 16, Monday Lux Shyam Kolkata Tigers vs Sobisco Smashers Malda 09:00 Jadavpur University Salt Lake Campus Ground June 16, Monday Murshidabad Kueens vs Shrachi Rarh Tigers 13:30 Jadavpur University Salt Lake Campus Ground June 17, Tuesday Servotech Siliguri Strikers vs Rashmi Medinipur Wizards 09:00 Jadavpur University Salt Lake Campus Ground June 17, Tuesday Harbour Diamonds vs Adamas Howrah Warriors 13:30 Jadavpur University Salt Lake Campus Ground June 18, Wednesday Adamas Howrah Warriors vs Lux Shyam Kolkata Tigers 09:00 Jadavpur University Salt Lake Campus Ground June 18, Wednesday Murshidabad Kueens vs Servotech Siliguri Strikers 13:30 Jadavpur University Salt Lake Campus Ground June 19, Thursday Shrachi Rarh Tigers vs Harbour Diamonds 09:00 Jadavpur University Salt Lake Campus Ground June 19, Thursday Rashmi Medinipur Wizards vs Sobisco Smashers Malda 13:30 Jadavpur University Salt Lake Campus Ground June 20, Friday Adamas Howrah Warriors vs Shrachi Rarh Tigers 09:00 Jadavpur University Salt Lake Campus Ground June 20, Friday Lux Shyam Kolkata Tigers vs Rashmi Medinipur Wizards 13:30 Jadavpur University Salt Lake Campus Ground June 21, Saturday Sobisco Smashers Malda vs Murshidabad Kueens 09:00 Jadavpur University Salt Lake Campus Ground June 21, Saturday Harbour Diamonds vs Servotech Siliguri Strikers 13:30 Jadavpur University Salt Lake Campus Ground June 22, Sunday Adamas Howrah Warriors vs Servotech Siliguri Strikers 09:00 Jadavpur University Salt Lake Campus Ground June 22, Sunday Shrachi Rarh Tigers vs Lux Shyam Kolkata Tigers 13:30 Jadavpur University Salt Lake Campus Ground June 23, Monday Rashmi Medinipur Wizards vs Murshidabad Kueens 09:00 Jadavpur University Salt Lake Campus Ground June 23, Monday Sobisco Smashers Malda vs Harbour Diamonds 13:30 Jadavpur University Salt Lake Campus Ground June 24, Tuesday Servotech Siliguri Strikers vs Shrachi Rarh Tigers 09:00 Jadavpur University Salt Lake Campus Ground June 24, Tuesday Sobisco Smashers Malda vs Adamas Howrah Warriors 13:30 Jadavpur University Salt Lake Campus Ground June 25, Wednesday Harbour Diamonds vs Rashmi Medinipur Wizards 09:00 Jadavpur University Salt Lake Campus Ground June 25, Wednesday Lux Shyam Kolkata Tigers vs Murshidabad Kueens 13:30 Jadavpur University Salt Lake Campus Ground June 27, Friday Semi-final 1 09:00 Jadavpur University Salt Lake Campus Ground June 27, Friday Semi-final 2 13:30 Jadavpur University Salt Lake Campus Ground June 28, Saturday Final 13:30 Jadavpur University Salt Lake Campus Ground

Bengal Pro T20 League 2025 Full Squads

Men’s Squads

Shrachi Rarh Tigers: Shahbaz Ahmed, Pradipta Pramanik, Sumanta Gupta, Ashutosh Kumar, Ravi Kumar, Sayan Shekhar Mondal, Kazi Junaid Saifi, Pritam Chakraborty, Gaurav Singh Chauhan, Abhishek Das, Siddharth Patidar, Abhijeet Bhagat, Md Shami, Saikat Das, Ayan Bhattacharyaa, Avirup Gupta, Mayank Jha.

ServoTech Siliguri Strikers: Akash Deep, Suraj Singhu Jaiswal, Vikas Singh, Tarun Godara, Ankur Paul, Subham Chatterjee, Nuruddin Mondal, Irshad Alam, Ankush Tyagi, Sourav Paul, Mithilesh Das, Raju Halder, Pawan, Lokesh, Aditya Singh, Shivamm Bharati, Sachin Yadav.

Rashmi Medinipur Wizards: Sudip Chatterjee, Vivek Singh, Priyanshu Srivastava, Vaibhav Yadav, Ritwik Roy Chowdhury, Ranjot Singh Khaira, Rajkumar Pal, Soumyadip Mandal, Sandipan Das Jr, Sourav Halder, Rahul Kundu, Akash Ghatak, Rahul Gupta, Pankaj Shaw, Aishik Patel, Ayush Ghosh, Jagmohan Prasad Gupta.

Adamas Howrah Warriors: Aamir Gani, Kanishk Seth, Shakir Habib Gandhi, Pramod Chandila, Sujit Kumar Yadav, Saksham Sharma, Yuvraj Deepak Keswani, Shreyan Chakrabarty, Shashank Singh, Deepak Kumar, Debangshu Pakhira, Jayveer Singh, Rohit, Sachin Chaudhary, Arindam Ghosh, Agniswar Das, Agastya Shukla, Anustup Majumdar.

Lux-Shyam Kolkata Royal Tigers: Abishek Porel, Karan Lal, Sayan Ghosh, Akash Pandey, Sandeep Kumar Tomar, Ayush Kumar Singh, Anurag Tiwari, Md Kaif, Sandipan Das, Debopratim Halder, Ronit Ghosh, Vipin Chandra, Harsh Vardhan Jajodia, Arjun Kumar, Sanjib Goswami, Bhoirob De Sarkar, Dron Chatterjee.

Harbour Diamonds: Prayas Ray Barman, Manoj Tiwary, Badal Singh Balyan, Subham Sarkar, Chandrahas Dash, Vishal Bhati, Kaushik Maity, Geet Puri, Pradeep Kumar, Priyank Patel, Abhishek Raman, Rahul Prasad, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Balkesh Yadav, Prakash Kr Roy, Kaushik Giri, Ankit Chatterjee, Vijay Srivastava.

Murshidabad Kings: Sudip Kumar Gharami, Agniv Pan, Sukhmeet Singh, Vikas Singh, Toufik Uddin Mondal, Saksham Chaudhury, Rishabh Chaudhary, Dilshad Khan, Saurabh Kumar Singh, Aniket Singh, Tanmoy Pramanick, Sayed Irfan Aftab, Priyam Sarkar, Koushik Ghosh, Nikhil Singh, Ankit Chatterjee, Sayan Paul.

Sobisco Smashers Malda: Mukesh Kumar, Writtick Chatterjee, Kaif Ahmed, Ramesh Prasad, Akhil, Shuvam Dey Sr, Gitimoy Basu, Brijesh Sharma, Arjun Bharadwaj, Avilin Ghosh, Sumit Mohanta, Viraj Krishna, Harsimar Singh Patheja, V Venkat Raj, Sk Janishar Akhatar Nishar, Arjun Singh, Aditya Roy.

Women’s Squads

Rarh Tigers: Piyali Ghosh (marquee player), Sansthitha Biswas, Bristi Maji, Priti Mondal, Ekta Roy Chowdhury, Payal Vakharia, Shreya Roy, Parama Mondal, Pampa Sarkar, Shreya Karar, Disha Gupta, Bidisha Dey, Adrija Sarkar, Sandipta Patra, Arpita Bhowmik, Sushmita Mondal.

ServoTech Siliguri Strikers: Priyanka Bala (marquee player), Sneha Gupta, Tithi Das, Jhumpa Roy, Ratna Burman, Ananya Halder, Mouli Mondal, Anindita Nath, Swastika Kundu, Puja Adhikari, Sumana Mondal, Supritha Sarkar, Snigdha Bag, Nafisa Yasmin, Ritu Gayen, Soumi Roy.

Rashmi Medinipur Wizards: Richa Ghosh (marquee player), Sasti Mondal, Chandrima Biswas, Mamoni Roy, Ipsita Mondal, Arpita Yadav, Shivanshi Tiwari, Preyoshi Pandey, Srilekha Roy, Anwesha Saha, Bishakha Das, Nilanjana Barik, Roshni Khatoon, Toria Singha Roy, Pratyusha Dey, Titli Mondal.

Adamas Howrah Warriors: Dhara Gujjar (marquee player), Dyuti Paul, Ankita Chakraborty, Sreyoshi Aich, Aradhya K Tiwary, Sanjana Kumari Das, Tapati Paul, Priyanka Prasad, Riya Goswami, Adrita Das, Sonali Das, Madhurima Prasad, Remondina Khatun, Ashmita Das, Debosmita Khalsa, Papriya Das.

Lux-Shyam Kolkata Tigers: Mita Paul (marquee player), Sujata Dey, Parna Paul, Monika Mal, Puja Rajak, Rittika Pal, Priti Mahata, Tanuja Sarkar, Prativa Mandi, Ankita Mahata, Debolina Samanta, Sangita Dutta, Koyel Sarkar, Sreetama Mali, Salma Khatoon, Jhilik Das.

Harbour Diamonds: Saika Ishaque (marquee player), Ankita Burman, Kashish Agarwal, Priyanka Sarkar, Dipa Das, Yogita Rawat, Bipasha Ghosh, Rupal Tiwari, Soumoshree Bhowmick, Rasmoni Das, Ambika Guha, Sanjukta Sarkar, Tanushree Adhikari, Smriti Bar, Ariktha Manna, Shaila Senapati.

Murshidabad Kueens: Tanushree Sarkar (marquee player), Prativa Rana, Samayita Adhikari, Sushmita Ganguly, Diya Nandi, Snigdha Paul, Sweta Samanta, Mehek Hussain, Marjina Khatoon, Liza Roy, Rupal Patra, Dipita Ghosh, Jahanbi Raj Paswan, Trishita Sarkar, Ananya Bose, Pratistha Dutta.

Sobisco Smashers Malda: Hrishita Basu (marquee player), Jhumia Khatun, Mamta Kisku, Shrabani Pal, Sushmita Paul, Rupa Dutta, Aruna Barman, Neha Shaw, Sukanya Parida, Jeni Parwin, Sanchita Adhikary, Roshni Tiwari, Riya K Mahato, Nandini Biswas, Radhika Kumari, Sneha Mahata.

