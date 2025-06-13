News
Former RCB Star Smashes 151 off 51 With 19 Sixes in Major League Cricket; Beats Rare T20 Record of CSK Youngster
news

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Last updated: June 13, 2025 - 2 min read

He got to his fifty in 20 balls and then reached his hundred in only 34 balls.

Finn Allen, the explosive opener from New Zealand and former Royal Challengers Bengaluru player, played a stunning innings in the first match of Major League Cricket 2025.

Allen Smashes 19 Sixes to Break Dewald Brevis’ Record

Representing the San Francisco Unicorns, he scored 151 runs from just 51 balls against Washington Freedom at the Oakland Stadium and smashed 19 sixes. This is now the most sixes ever hit in a men’s T20 innings. With this performance, he broke the previous record that was held by CSK youngster Dewald Brevis.

MP T20 League 2025 June 12-24 Scindia Cup Madhya Pradesh

After being asked to bat first, Allen went on the attack from the start. He reached 40 runs in just 14 balls during the powerplay, hitting five sixes in that phase. He got to his fifty in 20 balls and then reached his hundred in only 34 balls. This is now the fastest century in Major League Cricket.

Allen kept going strong and reached 150 in only 49 balls, setting a new world record for the fastest 150 in men’s T20 cricket. He added five more sixes after reaching his hundred. The San Francisco Unicorns finished with 269 for five, which is the highest team total in a men’s T20 match held in the United States.

ALSO READ:

Fastest 150 in Men’s T20 Cricket by balls:

49 balls – Finn Allen for San Francisco Unicorns against Washington Freedom in 2025
52 balls – Dewald Brevis for Titans against Knights in 2022
53 balls – Chris Gayle for Royal Challengers Bengaluru against Pune Warriors India in 2013

Most sixes in a T20 innings:

19* – Finn Allen (San Fransisco Unicorns) v Washington Freedom, 2025*
18 – Sahil Chauhan (Estonia) v Cyprus, 2024
18 – Chris Gayle (Rangpur Riders) v Dhaka Dynamites, 2017
17 – Chris Gayle (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) v Pune Warriors India, 2013
17 – Punit Bisht (Meghalaya) v Mizoram, 2021

Chennai Super Kings
Dewald Brevis
Finn Allen
MLC 2025
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
San Francisco Unicorns
Washington Freedom
