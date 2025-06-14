WTC Final 2025 LIVE Updates: Australia lose review in search of wickets, Proteas reduce target to under 50

Aiden Markram and Temba Bavuma, 102* and 65* from last night respectively, resumed the South African chase with only 69 Runs remaining to win the WTC Title. However, Pat Cummins made inroads early in Day 4 of the contest to keep the defending champions in the hunt.
3.42 PM IST
REVIEW LOST! Huge appeal and umpire turns it down. Pat Cummins goes up for the review They have three left, so why not. Gets the length ball to slant back into Stubbs starting around off stump and seaming into him. No bat, but the angle was taking the ball well down leg.
3:20 PM IST
Three Overs have gone and Pat Cummins just struck, dismissing Temba Bavuma caught behind for 66. Markram is still unbeaten on 106.
The Australian Pacers have made a strong start as they have troubled both the batters on multiple occasions already. The wicket looks two-paced and has uneven bounce so far.
|Batting
|R
|B
|M
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Aiden Markram
|not out
|111
|178
|–
|12
|0
|62.35
|Ryan Rickelton
|c †Carey b Starc
|6
|8
|11
|1
|0
|75.00
|Wiaan Mulder
|c Labuschagne b Starc
|27
|50
|68
|5
|0
|54.00
|Temba Bavuma (c)
|c †Carey b Cummins
|66
|134
|–
|5
|0
|49.25
|Tristan Stubbs
|not out
|4
|15
|–
|0
|0
|26.66
|Extras
|(b 8, lb 3, nb 2)
|13
|Total
|63.5 Ov (RR: 3.55)
|227/3
|Yet to bat: David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne †, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi
|Fall of wickets: 1-9 (Ryan Rickelton, 2.1 ov), 2-70 (Wiaan Mulder, 17.4 ov), 3-217 (Temba Bavuma, 58.6 ov) • DRS
|Bowling
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECON
|WD
|NB
|Mitchell Starc
|9
|0
|53
|2
|5.88
|0
|0
|Josh Hazlewood
|16.5
|1
|47
|0
|2.79
|0
|0
|Pat Cummins
|14
|0
|46
|1
|3.28
|0
|1
|Nathan Lyon
|18
|3
|51
|0
|2.83
|0
|0
|Beau Webster
|4
|0
|11
|0
|2.75
|0
|1
|Travis Head
|2
|0
|8
|0
|4.00
|0
|0
|Batting
|R
|B
|M
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Marnus Labuschagne
|c †Verreynne b Jansen
|22
|64
|88
|2
|0
|34.37
|Usman Khawaja
|c †Verreynne b Rabada
|6
|23
|49
|0
|0
|26.08
|Cameron Green
|c Mulder b Rabada
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0.00
|Steven Smith
|lbw b Ngidi
|13
|25
|42
|1
|0
|52.00
|Travis Head
|b Mulder
|9
|18
|32
|1
|0
|50.00
|Beau Webster
|lbw b Ngidi
|9
|11
|20
|1
|0
|81.81
|Alex Carey †
|lbw b Rabada
|43
|50
|78
|5
|0
|86.00
|Pat Cummins (c)
|b Ngidi
|6
|5
|7
|1
|0
|120.00
|Mitchell Starc
|not out
|58
|136
|190
|5
|0
|42.64
|Nathan Lyon
|lbw b Rabada
|2
|13
|20
|0
|0
|15.38
|Josh Hazlewood
|c Maharaj b Markram
|17
|53
|101
|2
|0
|32.07
|Extras
|(b 6, lb 6, nb 10)
|22
|Total
|65 Ov (RR: 3.18)
|207
|Fall of wickets: 1-28 (Usman Khawaja, 10.2 ov), 2-28 (Cameron Green, 10.4 ov), 3-44 (Marnus Labuschagne, 17.5 ov), 4-48 (Steven Smith, 18.5 ov), 5-64 (Beau Webster, 22.6 ov), 6-66 (Travis Head, 23.4 ov), 7-73 (Pat Cummins, 24.5 ov), 8-134 (Alex Carey, 38.2 ov), 9-148 (Nathan Lyon, 42.4 ov), 10-207 (Josh Hazlewood, 64.6 ov) • DRS
|Bowling
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECON
|WD
|NB
|Kagiso Rabada
|18
|1
|59
|4
|3.27
|0
|5
|Marco Jansen
|18
|3
|58
|1
|3.22
|0
|3
|Wiaan Mulder
|8
|1
|18
|1
|2.25
|0
|2
|Lungi Ngidi
|13
|1
|38
|3
|2.92
|0
|0
|Keshav Maharaj
|6
|1
|17
|0
|2.83
|0
|0
|Aiden Markram
|2
|1
|5
|1
|2.50
|0
|0
|Batting
|R
|B
|M
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Aiden Markram
|b Starc
|0
|6
|4
|0
|0
|0.00
|Ryan Rickelton
|c Khawaja b Starc
|16
|23
|42
|3
|0
|69.56
|Wiaan Mulder
|b Cummins
|6
|44
|68
|0
|0
|13.63
|Temba Bavuma (c)
|c Labuschagne b Cummins
|36
|84
|142
|4
|1
|42.85
|Tristan Stubbs
|b Hazlewood
|2
|13
|20
|0
|0
|15.38
|David Bedingham
|c †Carey b Cummins
|45
|111
|158
|6
|0
|40.54
|Kyle Verreynne †
|lbw b Cummins
|13
|39
|50
|0
|0
|33.33
|Marco Jansen
|c & b Cummins
|0
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0.00
|Keshav Maharaj
|run out (Head/†Carey)
|7
|15
|25
|1
|0
|46.66
|Kagiso Rabada
|c Webster b Cummins
|1
|6
|14
|0
|0
|16.66
|Lungi Ngidi
|not out
|0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0.00
|Extras
|(lb 10, nb 2)
|12
|Total
|57.1 Ov (RR: 2.41)
|138
|Fall of wickets: 1-0 (Aiden Markram, 0.6 ov), 2-19 (Ryan Rickelton, 8.4 ov), 3-25 (Wiaan Mulder, 15.2 ov), 4-30 (Tristan Stubbs, 20.2 ov), 5-94 (Temba Bavuma, 39.2 ov), 6-126 (Kyle Verreynne, 51.3 ov), 7-126 (Marco Jansen, 51.6 ov), 8-135 (David Bedingham, 55.2 ov), 9-138 (Keshav Maharaj, 56.5 ov), 10-138 (Kagiso Rabada, 57.1 ov) • DRS
|Bowling
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECON
|WD
|NB
|Mitchell Starc
|13
|3
|41
|2
|3.15
|0
|0
|Josh Hazlewood
|15
|5
|27
|1
|1.80
|0
|0
|Pat Cummins
|18.1
|6
|28
|6
|1.54
|0
|1
|Nathan Lyon
|8
|3
|12
|0
|1.50
|0
|0
|Beau Webster
|3
|0
|20
|0
|6.66
|0
|1
|Batting
|R
|B
|M
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Usman Khawaja
|c Bedingham b Rabada
|0
|20
|30
|0
|0
|0.00
|Marnus Labuschagne
|c †Verreynne b Jansen
|17
|56
|87
|1
|0
|30.35
|Cameron Green
|c Markram b Rabada
|4
|3
|2
|1
|0
|133.33
|Steven Smith
|c Jansen b Markram
|66
|112
|162
|10
|0
|58.92
|Travis Head
|c †Verreynne b Jansen
|11
|13
|27
|1
|0
|84.61
|Beau Webster
|c Bedingham b Rabada
|72
|92
|139
|11
|0
|78.26
|Alex Carey †
|b Maharaj
|23
|31
|42
|4
|0
|74.19
|Pat Cummins (c)
|b Rabada
|1
|6
|5
|0
|0
|16.66
|Mitchell Starc
|b Rabada
|1
|12
|19
|0
|0
|8.33
|Nathan Lyon
|b Jansen
|0
|4
|5
|0
|0
|0.00
|Josh Hazlewood
|not out
|0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0.00
|Extras
|(lb 7, nb 10)
|17
|Total
|56.4 Ov (RR: 3.74)
|212
|Fall of wickets: 1-12 (Usman Khawaja, 6.3 ov), 2-16 (Cameron Green, 6.6 ov), 3-46 (Marnus Labuschagne, 17.6 ov), 4-67 (Travis Head, 23.2 ov), 5-146 (Steven Smith, 41.6 ov), 6-192 (Alex Carey, 51.1 ov), 7-199 (Pat Cummins, 52.4 ov), 8-210 (Beau Webster, 54.4 ov), 9-211 (Nathan Lyon, 55.5 ov), 10-212 (Mitchell Starc, 56.4 ov) • DRS
|Bowling
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECON
|WD
|NB
|Kagiso Rabada
|15.4
|5
|51
|5
|3.25
|0
|1
|Marco Jansen
|14
|5
|49
|3
|3.50
|0
|2
|Lungi Ngidi
|8
|0
|45
|0
|5.62
|0
|2
|Wiaan Mulder
|11
|3
|36
|0
|3.27
|0
|5
|Keshav Maharaj
|6
|0
|19
|1
|3.16
|0
|0
|Aiden Markram
|2
|0
|5
|1
|2.50
|0
|0
