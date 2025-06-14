News
WTC Final 2025 LIVE Updates: Australia lose review in search of wickets, Proteas reduce target to under 50

CX Staff Writer
CX Staff Writer
Last updated: June 14, 2025 - 4 min read

Aiden Markram and Temba Bavuma, 102* and 65* from last night respectively, resumed the South African chase with only 69 Runs remaining to win the WTC Title. However, Pat Cummins made inroads early in Day 4 of the contest to keep the defending champions in the hunt.

3.42 PM IST

MP T20 League 2025 June 12-24 Scindia Cup Madhya Pradesh

REVIEW LOST! Huge appeal and umpire turns it down. Pat Cummins goes up for the review They have three left, so why not. Gets the length ball to slant back into Stubbs starting around off stump and seaming into him. No bat, but the angle was taking the ball well down leg.

3:20 PM IST

Three Overs have gone and Pat Cummins just struck, dismissing Temba Bavuma caught behind for 66. Markram is still unbeaten on 106.

The Australian Pacers have made a strong start as they have troubled both the batters on multiple occasions already. The wicket looks two-paced and has uneven bounce so far.

Also Read:

WTC Final 2025 Live Score

South Africa 2nd Innings (T: 282 runs)

Batting RBM4s6sSR 
Aiden Markram not out11117812062.35
Ryan Rickelton c †Carey b Starc68111075.00
Wiaan Mulder c Labuschagne b Starc2750685054.00
Temba Bavuma (c)c †Carey b Cummins661345049.25
Tristan Stubbs not out4150026.66
Extras(b 8, lb 3, nb 2)13
Total63.5 Ov (RR: 3.55)227/3
Yet to bat: David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne †, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi 
Fall of wickets: 1-9 (Ryan Rickelton, 2.1 ov), 2-70 (Wiaan Mulder, 17.4 ov), 3-217 (Temba Bavuma, 58.6 ov) • DRS
BowlingOMRWECONWDNB 
Mitchell Starc905325.8800
Josh Hazlewood16.514702.7900
Pat Cummins1404613.2801
Nathan Lyon1835102.8300
Beau Webster401102.7501
Travis Head20804.0000

Australia 2nd Innings 

Batting RBM4s6sSR 
Marnus Labuschagne c †Verreynne b Jansen2264882034.37
Usman Khawaja c †Verreynne b Rabada623490026.08
Cameron Green c Mulder b Rabada022000.00
Steven Smith lbw b Ngidi1325421052.00
Travis Head b Mulder918321050.00
Beau Webster lbw b Ngidi911201081.81
Alex Carey †lbw b Rabada4350785086.00
Pat Cummins (c)b Ngidi65710120.00
Mitchell Starc not out581361905042.64
Nathan Lyon lbw b Rabada213200015.38
Josh Hazlewood c Maharaj b Markram17531012032.07
Extras(b 6, lb 6, nb 10)22
Total65 Ov (RR: 3.18)207
Fall of wickets: 1-28 (Usman Khawaja, 10.2 ov), 2-28 (Cameron Green, 10.4 ov), 3-44 (Marnus Labuschagne, 17.5 ov), 4-48 (Steven Smith, 18.5 ov), 5-64 (Beau Webster, 22.6 ov), 6-66 (Travis Head, 23.4 ov), 7-73 (Pat Cummins, 24.5 ov), 8-134 (Alex Carey, 38.2 ov), 9-148 (Nathan Lyon, 42.4 ov), 10-207 (Josh Hazlewood, 64.6 ov) • DRS
BowlingOMRWECONWDNB 
Kagiso Rabada1815943.2705
Marco Jansen1835813.2203
Wiaan Mulder811812.2502
Lungi Ngidi1313832.9200
Keshav Maharaj611702.8300
Aiden Markram21512.5000

South Africa 1st Innings 

Batting RBM4s6sSR 
Aiden Markram b Starc064000.00
Ryan Rickelton c Khawaja b Starc1623423069.56
Wiaan Mulder b Cummins644680013.63
Temba Bavuma (c)c Labuschagne b Cummins36841424142.85
Tristan Stubbs b Hazlewood213200015.38
David Bedingham c †Carey b Cummins451111586040.54
Kyle Verreynne †lbw b Cummins1339500033.33
Marco Jansen c & b Cummins032000.00
Keshav Maharaj run out (Head/†Carey)715251046.66
Kagiso Rabada c Webster b Cummins16140016.66
Lungi Ngidi not out013000.00
Extras(lb 10, nb 2)12
Total57.1 Ov (RR: 2.41)138
Fall of wickets: 1-0 (Aiden Markram, 0.6 ov), 2-19 (Ryan Rickelton, 8.4 ov), 3-25 (Wiaan Mulder, 15.2 ov), 4-30 (Tristan Stubbs, 20.2 ov), 5-94 (Temba Bavuma, 39.2 ov), 6-126 (Kyle Verreynne, 51.3 ov), 7-126 (Marco Jansen, 51.6 ov), 8-135 (David Bedingham, 55.2 ov), 9-138 (Keshav Maharaj, 56.5 ov), 10-138 (Kagiso Rabada, 57.1 ov) • DRS
BowlingOMRWECONWDNB 
Mitchell Starc1334123.1500
Josh Hazlewood1552711.8000
Pat Cummins18.162861.5401
Nathan Lyon831201.5000
Beau Webster302006.6601

Australia 1st Innings 

Batting RBM4s6sSR 
Usman Khawaja c Bedingham b Rabada02030000.00
Marnus Labuschagne c †Verreynne b Jansen1756871030.35
Cameron Green c Markram b Rabada43210133.33
Steven Smith c Jansen b Markram6611216210058.92
Travis Head c †Verreynne b Jansen1113271084.61
Beau Webster c Bedingham b Rabada729213911078.26
Alex Carey †b Maharaj2331424074.19
Pat Cummins (c)b Rabada1650016.66
Mitchell Starc b Rabada11219008.33
Nathan Lyon b Jansen045000.00
Josh Hazlewood not out014000.00
Extras(lb 7, nb 10)17
Total56.4 Ov (RR: 3.74)212
Fall of wickets: 1-12 (Usman Khawaja, 6.3 ov), 2-16 (Cameron Green, 6.6 ov), 3-46 (Marnus Labuschagne, 17.6 ov), 4-67 (Travis Head, 23.2 ov), 5-146 (Steven Smith, 41.6 ov), 6-192 (Alex Carey, 51.1 ov), 7-199 (Pat Cummins, 52.4 ov), 8-210 (Beau Webster, 54.4 ov), 9-211 (Nathan Lyon, 55.5 ov), 10-212 (Mitchell Starc, 56.4 ov) • DRS
BowlingOMRWECONWDNB 
Kagiso Rabada15.455153.2501
Marco Jansen1454933.5002
Lungi Ngidi804505.6202
Wiaan Mulder1133603.2705
Keshav Maharaj601913.1600
Aiden Markram20512.5000

Aiden Markram
SA vs AUS
Temba Bavuma
WTC Final
CX Staff Writer
CX Staff Writer

