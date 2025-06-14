WTC Final 2025 LIVE Updates: Australia lose review in search of wickets, Proteas reduce target to under 50

Aiden Markram and Temba Bavuma, 102* and 65* from last night respectively, resumed the South African chase with only 69 Runs remaining to win the WTC Title. However, Pat Cummins made inroads early in Day 4 of the contest to keep the defending champions in the hunt.

REVIEW LOST! Huge appeal and umpire turns it down. Pat Cummins goes up for the review They have three left, so why not. Gets the length ball to slant back into Stubbs starting around off stump and seaming into him. No bat, but the angle was taking the ball well down leg.

Three Overs have gone and Pat Cummins just struck, dismissing Temba Bavuma caught behind for 66. Markram is still unbeaten on 106.

The Australian Pacers have made a strong start as they have troubled both the batters on multiple occasions already. The wicket looks two-paced and has uneven bounce so far.

South Africa 2nd Innings (T: 282 runs)

Batting R B M 4s 6s SR Aiden Markram not out 111 178 – 12 0 62.35 Ryan Rickelton c †Carey b Starc 6 8 11 1 0 75.00 Wiaan Mulder c Labuschagne b Starc 27 50 68 5 0 54.00 Temba Bavuma (c) c †Carey b Cummins 66 134 – 5 0 49.25 Tristan Stubbs not out 4 15 – 0 0 26.66 Extras (b 8, lb 3, nb 2) 13 Total 63.5 Ov (RR: 3.55) 227/3 Yet to bat: David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne †, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi Fall of wickets: 1-9 (Ryan Rickelton, 2.1 ov), 2-70 (Wiaan Mulder, 17.4 ov), 3-217 (Temba Bavuma, 58.6 ov) • DRS

Bowling O M R W ECON WD NB Mitchell Starc 9 0 53 2 5.88 0 0 Josh Hazlewood 16.5 1 47 0 2.79 0 0 Pat Cummins 14 0 46 1 3.28 0 1 Nathan Lyon 18 3 51 0 2.83 0 0 Beau Webster 4 0 11 0 2.75 0 1 Travis Head 2 0 8 0 4.00 0 0

Australia 2nd Innings

Batting R B M 4s 6s SR Marnus Labuschagne c †Verreynne b Jansen 22 64 88 2 0 34.37 Usman Khawaja c †Verreynne b Rabada 6 23 49 0 0 26.08 Cameron Green c Mulder b Rabada 0 2 2 0 0 0.00 Steven Smith lbw b Ngidi 13 25 42 1 0 52.00 Travis Head b Mulder 9 18 32 1 0 50.00 Beau Webster lbw b Ngidi 9 11 20 1 0 81.81 Alex Carey † lbw b Rabada 43 50 78 5 0 86.00 Pat Cummins (c) b Ngidi 6 5 7 1 0 120.00 Mitchell Starc not out 58 136 190 5 0 42.64 Nathan Lyon lbw b Rabada 2 13 20 0 0 15.38 Josh Hazlewood c Maharaj b Markram 17 53 101 2 0 32.07 Extras (b 6, lb 6, nb 10) 22 Total 65 Ov (RR: 3.18) 207 Fall of wickets: 1-28 (Usman Khawaja, 10.2 ov), 2-28 (Cameron Green, 10.4 ov), 3-44 (Marnus Labuschagne, 17.5 ov), 4-48 (Steven Smith, 18.5 ov), 5-64 (Beau Webster, 22.6 ov), 6-66 (Travis Head, 23.4 ov), 7-73 (Pat Cummins, 24.5 ov), 8-134 (Alex Carey, 38.2 ov), 9-148 (Nathan Lyon, 42.4 ov), 10-207 (Josh Hazlewood, 64.6 ov) • DRS

Bowling O M R W ECON WD NB Kagiso Rabada 18 1 59 4 3.27 0 5 Marco Jansen 18 3 58 1 3.22 0 3 Wiaan Mulder 8 1 18 1 2.25 0 2 Lungi Ngidi 13 1 38 3 2.92 0 0 Keshav Maharaj 6 1 17 0 2.83 0 0 Aiden Markram 2 1 5 1 2.50 0 0

South Africa 1st Innings

Batting R B M 4s 6s SR Aiden Markram b Starc 0 6 4 0 0 0.00 Ryan Rickelton c Khawaja b Starc 16 23 42 3 0 69.56 Wiaan Mulder b Cummins 6 44 68 0 0 13.63 Temba Bavuma (c) c Labuschagne b Cummins 36 84 142 4 1 42.85 Tristan Stubbs b Hazlewood 2 13 20 0 0 15.38 David Bedingham c †Carey b Cummins 45 111 158 6 0 40.54 Kyle Verreynne † lbw b Cummins 13 39 50 0 0 33.33 Marco Jansen c & b Cummins 0 3 2 0 0 0.00 Keshav Maharaj run out (Head/†Carey) 7 15 25 1 0 46.66 Kagiso Rabada c Webster b Cummins 1 6 14 0 0 16.66 Lungi Ngidi not out 0 1 3 0 0 0.00 Extras (lb 10, nb 2) 12 Total 57.1 Ov (RR: 2.41) 138 Fall of wickets: 1-0 (Aiden Markram, 0.6 ov), 2-19 (Ryan Rickelton, 8.4 ov), 3-25 (Wiaan Mulder, 15.2 ov), 4-30 (Tristan Stubbs, 20.2 ov), 5-94 (Temba Bavuma, 39.2 ov), 6-126 (Kyle Verreynne, 51.3 ov), 7-126 (Marco Jansen, 51.6 ov), 8-135 (David Bedingham, 55.2 ov), 9-138 (Keshav Maharaj, 56.5 ov), 10-138 (Kagiso Rabada, 57.1 ov) • DRS

Bowling O M R W ECON WD NB Mitchell Starc 13 3 41 2 3.15 0 0 Josh Hazlewood 15 5 27 1 1.80 0 0 Pat Cummins 18.1 6 28 6 1.54 0 1 Nathan Lyon 8 3 12 0 1.50 0 0 Beau Webster 3 0 20 0 6.66 0 1

Australia 1st Innings

Batting R B M 4s 6s SR Usman Khawaja c Bedingham b Rabada 0 20 30 0 0 0.00 Marnus Labuschagne c †Verreynne b Jansen 17 56 87 1 0 30.35 Cameron Green c Markram b Rabada 4 3 2 1 0 133.33 Steven Smith c Jansen b Markram 66 112 162 10 0 58.92 Travis Head c †Verreynne b Jansen 11 13 27 1 0 84.61 Beau Webster c Bedingham b Rabada 72 92 139 11 0 78.26 Alex Carey † b Maharaj 23 31 42 4 0 74.19 Pat Cummins (c) b Rabada 1 6 5 0 0 16.66 Mitchell Starc b Rabada 1 12 19 0 0 8.33 Nathan Lyon b Jansen 0 4 5 0 0 0.00 Josh Hazlewood not out 0 1 4 0 0 0.00 Extras (lb 7, nb 10) 17 Total 56.4 Ov (RR: 3.74) 212 Fall of wickets: 1-12 (Usman Khawaja, 6.3 ov), 2-16 (Cameron Green, 6.6 ov), 3-46 (Marnus Labuschagne, 17.6 ov), 4-67 (Travis Head, 23.2 ov), 5-146 (Steven Smith, 41.6 ov), 6-192 (Alex Carey, 51.1 ov), 7-199 (Pat Cummins, 52.4 ov), 8-210 (Beau Webster, 54.4 ov), 9-211 (Nathan Lyon, 55.5 ov), 10-212 (Mitchell Starc, 56.4 ov) • DRS

Bowling O M R W ECON WD NB Kagiso Rabada 15.4 5 51 5 3.25 0 1 Marco Jansen 14 5 49 3 3.50 0 2 Lungi Ngidi 8 0 45 0 5.62 0 2 Wiaan Mulder 11 3 36 0 3.27 0 5 Keshav Maharaj 6 0 19 1 3.16 0 0 Aiden Markram 2 0 5 1 2.50 0 0

