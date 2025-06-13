News
Aiden Markram Becomes First Player in 41 Years To Script Unique Feat With Record-Breaking Century in WTC 2025 Final
Aiden Markram Becomes First Player in 41 Years To Script Unique Feat With Record-Breaking Century in WTC 2025 Final

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: June 13, 2025
Aiden Markram Becomes First Player in 41 Years To Script Unique Feat With Record-Breaking Century in WTC 2025 Final

Proteas opener Aiden Markram put up a batting masterclass to slam a record-breaking century in the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC 2025 Final) against Australia.

The dynamic right-hander remained unbeaten on 102* at Day 3 stumps and in the process, entered the recordbooks as the first visiting batter in 41 years to hit a fourth-innings ton at Lord’s.

Markram’s knock also played a pivotal role to put the Proteas in the driver’s seat as they eye their maiden WTC title.

(More to follow)

