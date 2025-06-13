News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Former English Player Monty Panesar Warns Shubman Gill And Co. Ahead of Test Series Against England
indian-cricket-team

‘India Will Collapse’ – Former English Player Warns Shubman Gill And Co. Ahead of England Test Series

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen
Last updated: June 13, 2025 - 3 min read

The five-match series will kick off on June 20.

Former English Player Monty Panesar Warns Shubman Gill And Co. Ahead of Test Series Against England

India is set to witness a new dawn in Tests after the recent retirements of former captains Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. A young Indian squad will take on England for a five-match Test series. The team will be led by the newly appointed skipper Shubman Gill, while another youngster, Rishabh Pant, has been named as the vice-captain.

Monty Panesar on India’s England Test Series

Former England player Monty Panesar has issued a huge warning to the new Indian squad. According to him, the lack of experience in India’s batting lineup following the Test retirements of Kohli and Rohit may hand them a collapse while facing a strong England squad.

MP T20 League 2025 June 12-24 Scindia Cup Madhya Pradesh

“England will benefit from the fact that Virat and Rohit are not playing. Their experience could have been used for India. But they are inexperienced. What happens with inexperience? How will India play against England? We know how England can play. It’s possible that India will collapse,” he said to ANI.

However, the spinner who comes from Indian-Sikh descent, has predicted Gill’s leadership future for the upcoming series. The 43-year-old has backed the youngster to be a good skipper and reflect responsibility throughout his performance.

“I think Shubman Gill will be a good captain. He will bat well with responsibility,” stated Panesar.

ALSO READ:

Notably, the 25-year-old is yet to prove his abilities in overseas conditions. The opener has scored 1,893 runs including five tons in the format. However, 1,177 runs and four centuries out of his nearly 2,000-run tally, have come in the Indian soil. Gill scored his only century outside India against Bangladesh in 2022. Especially, his stats in England show only 88 runs in three matches at a poor average of 14.66.

India vs England Series Will Commence in Headingley

The exciting five-match clash between the two sides will kick off on June 20 in Headingley. The match will be followed by four fixtures which will take place on Edgbaston, Lord’s, Old Trafford and Kennington Oval, respectively.

Team India is currently playing an intra-squad match with India A behind closed doors as the final preparation ahead of the long overseas tour. Previously, they also clashed against the England Lions for two unofficial four-day Tests. However, both matches ended in a draw.

After a thrashing 3-0 home defeat against New Zealand and a 3-1 Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) series loss in Australia, India will look to make a comeback in this upcoming tie against England. Skipper Gill will also look to improve his overseas batting stats to start his leadership stint on a high.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

ENG vs IND
ENG vs IND 2025
England
India
India Test Tour of England
Monty Panesar
Rohit Sharma
Shubman Gill
Virat Kohli
Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

Related posts

Ravichandran Ashwin Opens Up About Workload Management for Jasprit Bumrah Ahead of India’s England Test Series

‘Jasprit Bumrah’s Workload Can Be Managed Via…’ – Ravichandran Ashwin Opens Up Ahead of India’s England Test Series

Jasprit Bumrah will be an important aspect of India's bowling in the England Test series starting June 20.
4:47 pm
Amogh Bodas

‘We Want To Get…’ – Head Coach Brendon McCullum Issues Warning To India Ahead Of England Test Series

The series will kick off in June 20 in Headingley.
7:45 pm
Ashish Satyam
KL Rahul backs Karun Nair ahead of ENG vs IND Tests

‘How Lonely it was…’ – KL Rahul Backs His Delhi Capitals Teammate Ahead of England Test Series

He comes on the back of great stats in domestic cricket.
June 12, 2025
Disha Asrani
‘You Will Rarely See Him Getting Out While…’ Former India Cricketer Speaks on Rishabh Pant’s Aggressive Batting Approach Ahead of England Tests

‘You Will Rarely See Him Getting Out While…’: Former India Cricketer Speaks on Rishabh Pant’s Aggressive Batting Approach Ahead of England Tests

Rishabh Pant will play a pivotal role for India in the upcoming Test series against England.
June 12, 2025
Vishnu PN
Morne Morkel lauds Jasprit Bumrah.

‘I Was Blown Away’ – Morne Morkel Lauds THIS Star Pacer Ahead Of England Tests

India’s ace pacer managed to make a comeback in the recently passed IPL, where he had to bowl just four overs in a game.
June 12, 2025
Ashish Satyam
Nitish Kumar Reddy Might Need To Do More Than Just Bat To Win a Place in India Playing XI For England Test Series

Nitish Kumar Reddy Might Need To Do More Than Just Bat To Win a Place in India Playing XI For England Test Series

Nitish Kumar Reddy has so far scored 298 runs from five Test matches at an average of 37.25.
June 11, 2025
Vishnu PN
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.