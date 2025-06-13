SA vs AUS WTC 2025 Final Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch South Africa Chase 282 in The World Test Championship Final?

These two sides will clash in the 2023-25 cycle Final in Lord's.

The WTC 2025 Final live streaming is drawing massive interest as the ultimate showdown between Australia and South Africa heads into its final innings at Lord’s. The high-stakes contest began on June 11, and as the match reaches a thrilling conclusion, fans across the globe are keen to know where to watch the WTC 2025 Final live—both on TV and via online platforms.

Australia, the reigning World Test Championship winners, are pushing hard to defend their title and become the first team to win consecutive WTC trophies. Pat Cummins’ side posted a strong second-innings total to set South Africa a fourth-innings target of 282. The Proteas, led by Temba Bavuma, are fighting hard with the bat in what could be a historic chase for their first-ever ICC trophy.

South Africa had entered the final after topping the WTC standings with a percentage of 69.44, thanks to a dominant campaign that included eight wins and a draw in 12 matches. Their run featured series victories over Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Pakistan, and a drawn series against India.

Australia, meanwhile, secured their place in the WTC 2025 Final by finishing second in the standings with a 67.54% win rate from 19 matches. Their campaign included clean sweeps of Pakistan and New Zealand, gritty draws against England and West Indies, and a 3-1 series loss to India.

India, who were finalists in the previous two WTC editions, missed out this time, finishing third with a percentage of 50.

As the match reaches a nail-biting climax, fans looking to catch every moment of the action can still tune in via WTC 2025 Final live streaming platforms or follow the live telecast on TV. Stay updated with streaming options available in your region to witness the final twists in this epic battle at Lord’s

Squads of Australia and South Africa

Australia: Pat Cummins (c), Cameron Green, Beau Webster, Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Scott Boland, Nathan Lyon, Matt Kuhnemann

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Ryan Rickelton, Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi, David Bedingham, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Dane Paterson, Keshav Maharaj, Senuran Muthusamy

When is the AUS vs SA WTC Final match taking place?

The World Test Championship Final between Australia and South Africa will kick off on 10:30 AM local time and 3:00 PM IST every day. It is day three of the Test match currently.

Where to watch AUS vs SA WTC Final Live Streaming?

The Australia vs South Africa WTC Final will be streamed live on Jiostar and ICC.tv website.

Where to watch AUS vs SA WTC Final Live on TV?

Indian fans can also watch the Australia vs South Africa WTC Final live on the Star Sports. Viewers from Pakistan and Sri Lanka can catch it live on PTV, Ten Sports and Maharaja TV, respectively.

How is The South Africa Run Chase in WTC 2025 Final Poised?

As the WTC 2025 Final nears its climax, South Africa face an uphill battle in their pursuit of 282 runs to secure a historic win at Lord’s. After bowling out Australia for 281 earlier in the day, the Proteas began their fourth innings with a mountain to climb. Close to tea on Day 3, South Africa were 90 for 2, with captain Temba Bavuma and Aiden Markram leading the resistance.

The day had begun with hope for South Africa, who had Australia reeling at 144 for 8. However, they couldn’t finish the job quickly as Mitchell Starc fought back with a composed half-century, guiding the lower order to add 63 vital runs. Starc’s innings could prove pivotal on a pitch that has consistently challenged batters with uneven bounce and seam movement.

Having managed just 138 in their first innings, South Africa will need to bat with far more application to pull off what would be the highest successful run chase in World Test Championship final history. With two days of play left and conditions continuing to assist bowlers, the task is monumental.

For fans looking to catch the action live, now is the time to tune into the WTC 2025 Final live streaming on official broadcasters and streaming platforms. With the match hanging in the balance, millions are glued to their screens to see whether South Africa can script a famous comeback or if Australia will retain their crown.

