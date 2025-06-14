News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
watch video south africa lifting wtc 2025 mace temba bavuma trophy shots
world-test-championship

[Watch] Video of South Africa Lifting ICC WTC 2025 Title Mace, Temba Bavuma Firing Trophy Shots After Historic Triumph at Lord’s vs Australia

CX Staff Writer
CX Staff Writer
Last updated: June 14, 2025 - 3 min read
watch video south africa lifting wtc 2025 mace temba bavuma trophy shots

History has been made. South Africa are the new kings of Test cricket, lifting the ICC World Test Championship 2025 (WTC 2025) title mace after a memorable five-wicket win over Australia at Lord’s. The final day witnessed scenes of joy and catharsis as the Proteas ended decades of near misses to finally claim their first ICC title since 1998.

The winning moment came when Marco Jansen punched a single through cover, sealing a tense chase of 282. The entire South African dressing room poured onto the field. Minutes later, skipper Temba Bavuma hoisted the iconic WTC mace, surrounded by roaring teammates, as fireworks and confetti lit up the London sky.

MP T20 League 2025 June 12-24 Scindia Cup Madhya Pradesh

Aiden Markram’s Heroics Pave the Way

The foundation of South Africa’s chase was laid by Aiden Markram, who struck a brilliant 136 — a knock full of grit, class, and immense pressure handling. Though he fell short of seeing the chase through, his fourth-innings century ensured South Africa never lost control of the chase despite some tense moments early on Day 4.

Resuming on 213 for 2, South Africa lost Bavuma (66), Stubbs (8), and eventually Markram, with the finish line in sight. But David Bedingham and Marco Jansen stayed calm to take the side home at 283 for 5.

Watch: South Africa lift the WTC 2025 title mace after defeating Australia

Watch Temba Bavuma fire shots using the WTC trophy

First South Africa WTC Title, Finally an ICC Trophy

The South Africa WTC title marks a long-awaited global triumph for a side that has so often been competitive but has faltered in knockout games. This win not only crowns them as World Test Champions but also ends a 27-year drought for an ICC trophy.

ALSO READ:

The post-match scenes were emotional — Bavuma, visibly moved, led the celebrations. The entire squad gathered in the Lord’s ground for the official mace handing over and trophy lift with the WTC 2025 title mace, beaming with pride.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

SA vs AUS
South Africa
World Test Championship
WTC 2025
CX Staff Writer
CX Staff Writer

Related posts

temba bavuma wtc 2025 final aus vs sa

Temba Bavuma Rewrites History With Unique Captaincy Record As South Africa End Trophy Drought With WTC 2025 Title

He guided South Africa to their first trophy after 27 years
6:50 pm
Samarnath Soory
WTC 2025 Final LIVE Updates: South Africa Scripts History; Wins Maiden WTC Title by Defeating Australia

WTC 2025 Final LIVE Updates: South Africa Scripts History; Wins Maiden WTC Title by Defeating Australia

5:47 pm
CX Staff Writer
South Africa WTC 2025 Title Champions ICC trophy jinx vs australia world test championship

Aiden Markram Leads South Africa to ICC WTC 2025 Title Win at Lord’s Beating Australia

5:13 pm
CX Staff Writer
AUS vs SA WTC Final Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch Australia vs South Africa World Test Championship Final 2025?

SA vs AUS WTC 2025 Final Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch South Africa Chase 282 in The World Test Championship Final?

These two sides will clash in the 2023-25 cycle Final in Lord's.
7:41 pm
Sreejita Sen
Steve Smith finger dislocated tomb bavuma catch etc 2025 final

Steve Smith Dislocates Finger, Drops Temba Bavuma Catch During WTC 2025 Final and Walks Off [WATCH]

9:28 pm
CX Staff Writer
Pat Cummins Bamboozles South Africa on Day 2 of WTC Final 2025, Enters the League of Greats

Pat Cummins Bamboozles South Africa on Day 2 of WTC Final 2025, Enters the League of Greats

Pat Cummins ended up with figures of 6/28 in the first inning of the WTC Final 2025 against South Africa.
June 12, 2025
Amogh Bodas
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.