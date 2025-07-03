‘I’m Surprised With That’ – Former India Captain Lashes Out At India’s Playing XI Changes in 2nd ENG vs IND Test 

India will resume Day 2 on 310/5, with skipper Shubman Gill and Ravindra Jadeja at the crease.
Former India skipper, Sourav Ganguly, has expressed concerns over India’s playing XI choices in the second England vs India Test. He questioned the selection of all-rounder Washington Sundar over star spinner Kuldeep Yadav. Ganguly also weighed in on the importance of putting up a huge total on the scoreboard in Birmingham, following India’s loss in the series opener even after scoring a combined 835 runs in both innings.
“I am not sure whether India are playing their two best spinners. England have fielded first, I am surprised with that. I think this is India’s best possible chance at the moment. Put runs on the board and hopefully it works out,” he stated.
Former Indian batter, S. Badrinath, was disappointed by the management’s call to axe youngster Sai Sudharsan in the playing XI against England in the second Test. The batter was dismissed for a four-ball-duck in his debut Test.
However, he made a much-needed comeback in the second innings to put up 30 runs at a brilliant strike rate of 62.50. This was also the third-best score of India’s second innings in that match, after KL Rahul’s 137 and Rishabh Pant’s 118.
“Sai scored a crucial 30 and was involved in an important partnership in the second innings. dropping an youngster high on confidence doesn’t feel right,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).
After chasing down 364 in the fourth innings to register an early lead over India, England skipper Ben Stokes backed their attacking strategy and chose to field first once again in the second Test at the Edgbaston Stadium. Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal provided a steady start to India’s innings, alongside Karun Nair (31). However, the southpaw missed out on scoring back-to-back hundreds in his maiden England tour, by just 13 runs, as Stokes dismissed him for 87.
But newly appointed India skipper, Shubman Gill, didn’t fall short to notch up consecutive tons in his Test captaincy debut. Following his career-best 147 in the first fixture in Leeds, the 25-year-old notched up an unbeaten 114 runs at a strike rate of 52.77, including 12 boundaries. This is Gill’s third overseas century in the red-ball format and seventh overall. He will start Day 2 of the second Test match alongside veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja who finished on 41* after the opening day’s play.
