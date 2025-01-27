Former India Player Feels AB de Villiers Should Not Have Played For RCB

He hinted that the Proteas was under utilised.

Former South Africa cricketer AB de Villiers is synonymous with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) when speaking about the Indian Premier League (IPL). He is also the second-highest run-scorer for the franchise after Virat Kohli and still holds the place, despite retiring four years ago in 2021.

However, former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has opined that the Proteas legend played for the wrong franchise in the IPL.

Manjrekar even highlighted that the Bengaluru-based franchise did not use AB to his full potential.

Speaking on a Star Sports show, Manjrekar said, “AB, in IPL, he was not used properly. His real ability. So, in IPL we didn’t get that much juice out of him. Definitely (batted higher). And, sorry to say, but played for the wrong franchise. If he had played elsewhere, we could have seen the greatness of AB de Villiers.”

ALSO READ:

AB de Villiers enjoyed a 11-year long illustrious career with RCB

The veteran South African joined RCB during the IPL 2011 season and went on to represent the franchise for 11 seasons before retiring in 2021.

During his IPL career, De Villiers played a total of 184 matches, amassing 5,162 runs at an impressive average of 39.71. His performances included three centuries and 40 half-centuries.

With 251 sixes to his name, De Villiers ranks fifth among the players with the most sixes in IPL history. However, despite his stellar contributions, the South African legend failed to secure an IPL title. He appeared in two finals with RCB, in 2011 and 2016, but unfortunately ended up on the losing side in both instances.

Nevertheless, he is still one of the greatest players to don the RCB jersey and the grace the IPL.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.