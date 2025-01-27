3 Factors That Could Decide Lucknow Super Giants’ Fate in IPL 2025

LSG ended up with a few quality players who can be game-changers for the team.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) had a weird IPL 2025 auction, and their strategy was baffling. They focused mainly on getting Rishabh Pant at any cost and didn’t focus on filling several crucial spots.

They also bought too many domestic players who have not proven themselves at this level, which is too big a risk in the league. Still, LSG ended up with a few quality players who can be game-changers for the team.

We look at three factors that could decide LSG’s fate in IPL 2025.

Rishabh Pant’s batting position

Rishabh Pant has been bought at a whopping rate in the IPL 2025 auction, and LSG should extract the most out of him. Delhi Capitals (DC) used him in the middle order, where Pant couldn’t perform according to the expectations. While he did well in patches and played several good knocks, Pant couldn’t contribute as much as the team would have liked.

Now LSG should try him at the top and ask him to open the innings – Pant can utilise the powerplay and take on the pacers. Pant found reasonable success at No.3 in the T20 World Cup and has previous experience opening the innings. So, rather than trying him in the middle, LSG should let him open, which would also solve several other batting issues.

Performance of Ravi Bishnoi

Ravi Bishnoi is the lead spinner of Lucknow Super Giants, and the spin department will revolve around him. He is a skilled operator who can bowl in any phase and will be tasked to bring wickets consistently. LSG have Shahbaz Ahmed, who might play as an all-rounder, but his main job will be to check the flow of runs.

Bishnoi will get some assistance off the deck in home games in Lucknow. He has a lethal googly and also developed other variations, which have been mighty effective for him lately. If he doesn’t do well, LSG might struggle badly, especially in the middle overs.

Fitness of pace bowlers

Lucknow Super Giants have a quality pace attack, but the main concern is whether they can remain injury-free. They have Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav, Avesh Khan, and Shamar Joseph as their lead pacer. However, they all have injury concerns, especially the former two.

Mohsin will be a powerplay specialist, while Mayank will mostly bowl in the middle overs and act as an enforcer. If these are unavailable, the bowling department will become thin, with backups not as rich in quality and experience. A lot will depend on how the main pacers of LSG manage their fitness throughout the season.

