CSK Recruits Dazzle in Ranji Trophy With Match-Winning Spells Ahead of IPL 2025

Both bowlers will be eager for more opportunities in the upcoming IPL season.

CSK recruits Mukesh Choudhary from Maharashtra and Anshul Kamboj from Haryana delivered match-winning performances in the Ranji Trophy for their respective teams ahead of IPL 2025.

In the IPL 2025 auction, Mukesh Choudhary was purchased by CSK for INR 30 lakh, while Anshul Kamboj was acquired for INR 3.40 crore.

Mukesh Choudhary takes a Fifer against Baroda

Against Baroda, who were chasing a daunting target of 617 in the second innings, for Maharashtra, Mukesh Choudhary delivered a stellar match-winning spell, claiming 5 wickets. He took the wickets of Shivalik Sharma, Vishnu Solanki, Mitesh Patel, Mahesh Pithiya, and Bhargav Bhatt. Mukesh ended the innings with 5/76 in 13 overs. In the end Maharashtra won the match by 439 runs.

CSK, his IPL franchise, must be pleased with his performance. Mukesh Choudhary took 16 wickets for CSK in the 2022 season but missed the 2023 season due to injury. He played only 1 match in IPL 2024 and will be hoping to play more in the upcoming IPL 2025 season.

Anshul Kamboj’s Four-Wicket Haul Powers Haryana to Victory

Against Bengal, who were chasing a target of 369 runs in their second innings, for Haryana, Anshul kamboj delivered an impressive spell as he claimed 4 wickets. He took the wickets of Writtick Chatterjee, Rohit Kumar, Mohammed Kaif, and Mukesh Kumar. He ended the innings with 4/35 in 9.4 overs and helped Haryana to win by 283 runs.

He will be playing for CSK in the upcoming season. Anshul Kamboj only appeared in three matches for the Mumbai Indians in his debut season in IPL 2024. In the upcoming IPL 2025 season, he hopes to get more opportunities.

