Matthew Kunhemann cleared to play against Sri Lanka
News
Last updated: January 26, 2025

Australia Receive Massive Boost For Sri Lanka Tests! Rising Spin Sensation Cleared to Play After Recovering From Injury

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory
Matthew Kunhemann cleared to play against Sri Lanka

Left-arm spinner Matthew Kuhnemann has been cleared to feature in Australia’s first of the two Tests against Sri Lanka, Cricket Australia (CA) confirmed.

Kuhnemann, who made his Test debut against India in 2023, suffered a thumb injury on his non-bowling hand during a Big Bash League (BBL) game last week which required surgery.

Kuhnemann makes fast recovery

The 28-year-old missed Australia’s training camp in Dubai due to the injury but featured for Cricket Australia XI in a match against England Lions. Kuhnemann will now join the Australia squad in Sri Lanka ahead of the first Test in Galle beginning on Wednesday.

“The surgeon has put a nail in it and if anything (the finger) is probably more stable than it was before. I have had balls hit back at me a lot harder and I have been fine. It was one of those freak things where it hit the exact spot it had to to cause damage,” Kuhnemann told cricket.com.au on Sunday.

The leftarmer’s quick recovery is a big boost for Australia who have picked lead spinner Nathan Lyon and 24-year-old Todd Murphy. 

Also Read:

Australia are likely to play Kuhnemann in the upcoming match in place of Cooper Connelly who was named in the squad.

Australia look for rare win in Sri Lanka

The Baggy Greens are without regular skipper Pat Cummins who is awaiting the birth of his second child while senior pacer Josh Hazelwood has been sidelined as he is recovering from an ankle injury he suffered during the Border Gavaskar Trophy against India.

Mitchell Starc will lead the attack in their absence and Steve Smith has been named captain of the side for the two Tests. Smith suffered a knock to his elbow during Australia’s training camp in Dubai but has been cleared to take part in the series.

Australia last won the Warne-Muralitharan Trophy when they toured Sri Lanka in 2011. They drew the series 1-1 in 2022 which was their most recent visit to the island nation.

After the second Test in Galle from February 6-10, Australia will play two ODIs against Sri Lanka in Colombo on February 12 and 14 before travelling to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy 2025.

Australia squad for Sri Lanka Tests

Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Travis Head (vc), Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Nathan McSweeney, Todd Murphy, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster

