News
IPL
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Betting
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
News
IPL
Features
More
Ricky Ponting Wants Australia To Pick Sam Konstas As Opener for Sri Lanka Tests
News
Last updated: January 26, 2025

Ricky Ponting Wants Australia To Pick Newbie Youngster As Opener for Sri Lanka Tests

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

He made his debut against India in the 4th Test of the BGT, where he scored 60 off 65 balls in the first innings.

Ricky Ponting Wants Australia To Pick Sam Konstas As Opener for Sri Lanka Tests

Ricky Ponting thinks Australia must consider newcomer Sam Konstas for the opener role in Test series against Sri Lanka that begins on January 29.

Konstas made his debut against India in the 4th Test of the BGT, where he scored 60 off 65 balls in the first innings.

Ponting Backs Konstas for Sri Lanka Tests

Speaking to Sydney Morning Herald, Ponting commented that Sam Konstas deserves to be considered for the upcoming Test series of Australia in Sri Lanka. Ponting pointed out the debut performance by Konstas, which caught everyone’s eye and added energy to the side during the entire series. He said that it is not an easy place to play and win in Sri Lanka, so such players should be supported.

“I think they will pick Konstas and I think they should pick Konstas. He is the one they have identified, he has hit the ground running here in his first innings as well. He provided a lot of entertainment and a lot of buzz around that whole series. I think they need to play him, to be honest. It is a hard place to play and a hard place to win,” Ponting said.

ALSO READ:

A Learning Opportunity for Young Players

Ricky Ponting highlighted how tough it will be for Australian batters, especially the younger ones, to perform on Sri Lankan pitches due to the unfamiliar conditions. However, he feels this would be a great learning experience for Sam Konstas and strongly believes he should be included in the squad. Ponting added that if he were a selector, he would definitely pick Konstas.

“It will be a hard place to bat for all of our guys, but especially some of the younger guys who have not experienced those conditions much in the past. But I think they should pick him, it will be a great learning experience for him. I would be picking him if I was a selector,” he added.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Ricky Ponting
Sam Konstas
SL vs AUS
WTC

Latest news

Related posts

Shubman Gill’s Test career has been nothing less than a rollercoaster, for it has seen everything quickly.

Fresh Off Ranji Trophy Ton, Shubman Gill Reflects On Where His Test Career Has Been Tapering Off

January 26, 2025
Samarnath Soory
Star Batter Heinrich Klaasen Returns To Form Ahead of IPL 2025 With a Fifty in SA20 2025 Match

Good News for SRH: Star Batter Returns To Form Ahead of IPL 2025 With a Fifty in SA20 2025 Match

This was a very important innings for him, coming at a time when he had been in pretty poor form in the tournament after scoring only 43 runs in the last five innings.
January 26, 2025
Sagar Paul
England’s Joe Root has been in exceptional form while playing for Paarl Royals in SA20 2025 with both bat and ball.

While England batters struggle in India, Star Player Pushes For T20I Recall With All-round Masterclass in SA20 2025

He has batted in difficult conditions throughout the tournament and still scored heavily while opening for the Royals, showing his true class.
January 26, 2025
Darpan Jain
Drama in ILT20 As Former RCB Recruit Wanders out of Crease and Is Run Out by LSG Superstar; Later Recalled To Bat Despite Being Given Out

Drama in ILT20 As Former RCB Recruit Wanders out of Crease and Is Run Out by LSG Superstar; Later Recalled To Bat Despite Being Given Out

The incident occurred in the second innings, when the Gulf Giants were chasing a target of 152 runs.
January 26, 2025
Sagar Paul
Brydon Carse IPL 2025 IND vs ENG Second T20I

SRH’s 1 Crore Punt Pick For IPL 2025 Delivers Stellar All-round Show in Second IND vs ENG T20I

Although England lost the match, Carse’s standout performance was one of the major talking points.
January 25, 2025
Prasenjiit Dey
Harry Brook, undone by the Indian tweaker Varun Chakravarthy, blamed smog for the dismissal in Kolkata in first T20I.

‘Stumps Were Placed at Wrong Place Today’ – Fans Troll Harry Brook for His ‘Smog’ Comment After Another Dismissal Against Varun Chakravarthy

Despite no issues of smog in Chennai, as he himself accepts, Brook again fell off a googly by Varun Chakravarthy in the second T20I.
January 25, 2025
Darpan Jain
News
IPL
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Betting
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy