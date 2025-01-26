Ricky Ponting Wants Australia To Pick Newbie Youngster As Opener for Sri Lanka Tests

He made his debut against India in the 4th Test of the BGT, where he scored 60 off 65 balls in the first innings.

Ricky Ponting thinks Australia must consider newcomer Sam Konstas for the opener role in Test series against Sri Lanka that begins on January 29.

Konstas made his debut against India in the 4th Test of the BGT, where he scored 60 off 65 balls in the first innings.

Ponting Backs Konstas for Sri Lanka Tests

Speaking to Sydney Morning Herald, Ponting commented that Sam Konstas deserves to be considered for the upcoming Test series of Australia in Sri Lanka. Ponting pointed out the debut performance by Konstas, which caught everyone’s eye and added energy to the side during the entire series. He said that it is not an easy place to play and win in Sri Lanka, so such players should be supported.

“I think they will pick Konstas and I think they should pick Konstas. He is the one they have identified, he has hit the ground running here in his first innings as well. He provided a lot of entertainment and a lot of buzz around that whole series. I think they need to play him, to be honest. It is a hard place to play and a hard place to win,” Ponting said.

A Learning Opportunity for Young Players

Ricky Ponting highlighted how tough it will be for Australian batters, especially the younger ones, to perform on Sri Lankan pitches due to the unfamiliar conditions. However, he feels this would be a great learning experience for Sam Konstas and strongly believes he should be included in the squad. Ponting added that if he were a selector, he would definitely pick Konstas.

“It will be a hard place to bat for all of our guys, but especially some of the younger guys who have not experienced those conditions much in the past. But I think they should pick him, it will be a great learning experience for him. I would be picking him if I was a selector,” he added.

