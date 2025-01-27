CSK Overseas Star Sizzles With Crucial Spell in Big Bash League Final for Hobart Hurricanes

He snared three wickets for 23 runs in his four-over spell and emerged as his side’s best bowler in the innings.

Chennai Super Kings’ newly recruited bowler Nathan Ellis put on a brilliant bowling display in the Big Bash League 2024/25 final against Sydney Thunder. Despite tough overs under pressure, Ellis showed his true class and bowled exceptionally well to bring his team back into the contest.

He snared three wickets for 23 runs in his four-over spell and emerged as his side’s best bowler in the innings. Sydney Thunder had formed a massive 97-run opening stand and looked set to make it bigger, with boundaries flowing consistently.

However, Ellis came to the attack and brought the first breakthrough by dismissing David Warner, and he soon followed it with a Matthew Gilkes’ wicket on the next delivery. He kept bowling tight overs and later dismissed another set batter Jason Sangha, who scored 67 runs.

David Warner departs!



The Hurricanes have their first wicket of The Final, as the Thunder skipper falls for 48. #BBL14 pic.twitter.com/mGUFL0ybdx — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 27, 2025

Eventually, Ellis finished a sensational spell, even though most other bowlers bowled plenty of loose deliveries and let the Thunder post a big total. His spell was crucial in helping Hobart Hurricanes restrict Sydney Thunder to 182/7 in their allotted 20 overs, for they looked set to post at least 200 at one stage.

Will Nathan Ellis start in CSK’s XI in IPL 2025?

In the previous cycle, Nathan Ellis was unfortunate to land in Punjab Kings (PBKS), where Kagiso Rabada was their primary overseas pacer. So, he didn’t get too many chances to show his craft and mostly warmed the bench.

Also Read:

The trend might continue next season since he plays for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), which has Matheesha Pathirana as its lead speedster. Pathirana has been a consistent operator who bowls all tough overs for the Yellow Army and was retained by the franchise before the IPL 2025 auction.

Further, CSK would prefer an all-rounder between Sam Curran and Jamie Overton for their next overseas slot. That leaves no place for Nathan Ellis, meaning he might not get enough chances again.

He can get into the XI only if Pathirana is injured, even though Ellis is a quality operator. However, CSK has seen the potential, so they went after him as their backup for the next season.

For more updates, follow Cricxtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.