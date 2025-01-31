News
Delhi Capitals Star Batter Faf Du Plessis Finds Form Ahead of IPL 2025, Smashes 87 in SA20 Clash
Indian Premier League - IPL
Last updated: January 31, 2025

Delhi Capitals Star Batter Finds Form Ahead of IPL 2025, Smashes 87 in SA20 Clash

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

Delhi Capitals Star Batter Faf Du Plessis Finds Form Ahead of IPL 2025, Smashes 87 in SA20 Clash

Delhi Capitals star batter Faf du Plessis got back in form ahead of IPL 2025, making a match-winning knock in the SA20 match against Paarl Royals for Joburg Super Kings.

Former South Africa and RCB captain Faf du Plessis, who was released by RCB before the IPL 2025 auction, was bought by Delhi Capitals for INR 2 crore.

Faf du Plessis Shines with a Match-Winning Knock

In the match against Paarl Royals, Joburg Super Kings were chasing, with skipper Faf du Plessis opening the innings. He played a brilliant knock, making 87 off 55 balls, which included four fours and seven sixes at a strike rate of 158.18. He first built an opening partnership of 54 runs with Conway and then added 76 runs for the second wicket with Leus du Plooy. By the time he got out on 87, he had done most of the job, and in the end, Joburg Super Kings secured a comfortable win.

This was his season’s best score. So far, he has scored 253 runs in eight innings at an average of 31.62 and a strike rate of 140.15, including two half-centuries. His form has come at the right time as his team is almost on the verge of making it to the playoffs. In the upcoming IPL season, Faf will play for Delhi Capitals. While he might have to sit on the bench in some matches, if he continues this form, he could make a strong case for a spot in the playing XI.

JSK Cruise to Victory with Seven Wickets in Hand

Paarl Royals struggled after early setbacks, losing Sam Hain on the second ball. Despite Dinesh Karthik’s 53 off 39, Donovan Ferreira (3 for 23) and Lutho Sipamla (3 for 19) restricted them to a modest total.

Joburg Super Kings chased it comfortably, with Faf du Plessis leading the way with 87 off 55. After his dismissal, Leus du Plooy (18*) and Jonny Bairstow (8*) finished the job in 17.5 overs, securing a seven-wicket win.

