Australia BBL Star Replaces Joe Root in SA20 for Paarl Royals, Could Soon Be In IPL Too

Paarl Royals have roped in Mitchell Owen for the remainder of SA20 2025 after his heroics in the recently concluded Big Bash League (BBL) 2024/25. He replaces Joe Root, who will leave for India to participate in the three-match ODI series.

Root has been one of the leading run-getters of this SA20 edition, accumulating 279 runs at an average of 55.80 and a 140.20 strike rate in eight outings, including three fifties. Further, he also has five wickets at 26.60 runs apiece with the ball, making an all-round impact.

He played numerous prudent knocks and bowled tight spells, which played a crucial role in Paarl Royals’ flawless run at home this season. The decks in Paarl have been sluggish and heavily favoured spinners, but the English batter showed his true class by handling them with superior technique at the top.

Joe Root brings out the reverse scoop and executes it to perfection 💯 #BetwaySA20 #MICTvPR #WelcomeToIncredible pic.twitter.com/sktrOBMazO — Betway SA20 (@SA20_League) January 13, 2025

At Paarl, Root has 161 runs at an average of 53.66 and a strike rate of 129.83 in five innings, comprising two fifties. Usually, he is not seen as a T20 batter, but this tournament mitigated those perceptions, and the calls to include him in the T20I side have been aplenty now.

Why did Paarl Royals go for Mitchell Owen as Joe Root’s replacement?

The biggest reason for replacing Joe Root with Mitchell Owen was his recent BBL 2024/25 showings, where he was the leading run-scorer. He assembled 452 runs at an average of 45.20 and a 203.60 strike rate in 11 innings, including two centuries.

His best knock came in the final against Sydney Thunder, where he amassed 108 runs in 42 balls with the help of six fours and 11 sixes. The most notable feature of his batting was his six-hitting expertise, for Owen cleared the ropes every 6.16 delivery this BBL season.

The most incredible T20 innings.



Here's all the highlights from Mitchell Owen's 108 off 42 balls. #BBL14 pic.twitter.com/2hNwtCimWF — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 27, 2025

Since he also opened the innings for Hobart Hurricanes, Owen will be a like-for-like replacement for Joe Root. With Lhuan-dre Pretorius already in magnificent form, Owen’s addition will make Paarl Royals’ opening pair one of the most threatening as the duo can maximise the powerplay and provide rapid starts to their team.

It will also give more exposure to the young Aussie batter who has shown incredible signs in the early phase of his career. If Owen can continue his impressive run in SA20 2025, he will attract the attention of IPL teams more than ever, which could open a chance for him to come as a replacement player for the next season.

