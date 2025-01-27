News
IPL
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Betting
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
News
IPL
Features
More
Mitchell Owen 108 off 42 in BBL Final
Indian Premier League - IPL
Last updated: January 27, 2025

108 off 42 in BBL Final: Fan-Turned-Player Set for Australia Call-Up; Could Be X-Factor Replacement in IPL 2025

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Mitchell Owen 108 off 42 in BBL Final

In the BBL 2024-25 final between Hobart Hurricanes and Sydney Thunder, Mitchell Owen scored a century, which helped his team win their first-ever tournament.

The 23-year-old opener hammered 108 off only 42 deliveries, hitting 6 fours and 11 sixes at a phenomenal strike rate of 257.14. This excellent knock helped his side win the final of the tournament and ended the chase in just 14.1 overs with 7 wickets in hand.

Mitchell Owen: The Top scorer of this season’s Big Bash League

Mitchell Owen was the top run-scorer of the tournament, scoring 452 runs in 11 matches at an average of 45.20 and an impressive strike rate of 203.60, including 2 centuries. This was the first time he opened the batting, as he was previously a middle-order player. Opening the innings has completely transformed his game and brought out his best.

More to follow…

bbl
BBL 2024-25
Hobart Hurricanes
Mitchell Owen

Latest news

Related posts

Chennai Super Kings’ newly recruited bowler Nathan Ellis put on a brilliant bowling display in the Big Bash League 2024/25 final against Sydney Thunder.

CSK Overseas Star Sizzles With Crucial Spell in Big Bash League Final for Hobart Hurricanes

He snared three wickets for 23 runs in his four-over spell and emerged as his side’s best bowler in the innings.
January 27, 2025
Darpan Jain
Four IPL Franchises Shortlisted To Buy the Hundred Teams.

Four IPL Franchises Shortlisted To Buy the Hundred Teams, To Compete With Tech Giants Google and Microsoft

Let's take a look at which IPL franchise is targeting which Hundred team.
January 27, 2025
Chandra Moulee Das
AB de Villiers RCB

Former India Player Feels AB de Villiers Should Not Have Played For RCB

He hinted that the Proteas was under utilised.
January 27, 2025
Chandra Moulee Das
Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 Suryakumar tilak Varma Hardik Pandya ind vs Eng 2nd t20i

Tilak Varma Conundrum for Mumbai Indians: Should Hardik Pandya Take A Leaf Out Of SKY’s Tactics In IPL 2025?

Will Mumbai Indians follow the India template in IPL 2025?
January 27, 2025
Rohit Sankar
CSK Breathe a Sign of Relief as Key Pair Finds Form in Franchise Leagues Ahead of IPL 2025 Season

CSK Breathe a Sign of Relief as Key Pair Finds Form in Franchise Leagues Ahead of IPL 2025 Season

Both players were released by CSK before the IPL 2025 auction but were bought back by the franchise in the auction.
January 27, 2025
Sagar Paul
LSG ended up with a few quality players who can be game-changers for the team.

3 Factors That Could Decide Lucknow Super Giants’ Fate in IPL 2025

LSG ended up with a few quality players who can be game-changers for the team.
January 27, 2025
Darpan Jain
News
IPL
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Betting
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy