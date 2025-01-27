108 off 42 in BBL Final: Fan-Turned-Player Set for Australia Call-Up; Could Be X-Factor Replacement in IPL 2025

In the BBL 2024-25 final between Hobart Hurricanes and Sydney Thunder, Mitchell Owen scored a century, which helped his team win their first-ever tournament.

The 23-year-old opener hammered 108 off only 42 deliveries, hitting 6 fours and 11 sixes at a phenomenal strike rate of 257.14. This excellent knock helped his side win the final of the tournament and ended the chase in just 14.1 overs with 7 wickets in hand.

Mitchell Owen: The Top scorer of this season’s Big Bash League

Mitchell Owen was the top run-scorer of the tournament, scoring 452 runs in 11 matches at an average of 45.20 and an impressive strike rate of 203.60, including 2 centuries. This was the first time he opened the batting, as he was previously a middle-order player. Opening the innings has completely transformed his game and brought out his best.

More to follow…