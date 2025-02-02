Super Kings Blood: Former Rajasthan Royals Star Pushes Case As IPL 2025 Injury Replacement With New Skills

Even if he does not contribute much with the bat, he is making sure to make an impact with the ball.

Former Rajasthan Royals player Donovan Ferreira displays new skills to bolster his case as an injury replacement for IPL 2025.

South African cricketer Donovan Ferreira played for Rajasthan Royals in the last season but was released before the IPL 2025 auction. He went unsold in the auction.

A New Dimension to Donovan Ferreira’s Game

Donovan Ferreira has been playing for the Joburg Super Kings in the SA20 since the first season. This season, he has scored 163 runs in seven innings so far with an average of 27.16 and a strike rate of 155.23.

But he has not just contributed with the bat this time as he has also improved his bowling skills. So far, he has taken eight wickets in eight innings. Before this season, he did not bowl at all in 2024 and in the first season, he bowled in only four innings and took three wickets. However, this year, he has been bowling regularly and performing well with a bowling average of 16.54, an economy of 5.87, and a strike rate of 16.9 which is impressive for a part time right arm off spinner.

Another good thing is that he has been bowling four overs in every match including in the powerplay. Even if he does not contribute much with the bat, he is making sure to make an impact with the ball. He has been a key player for Joburg Super Kings this season.

Ferreira’s All Round Skills Could Open IPL Doors

After going unsold in the IPL 2025 auction, the South African batter, who can now also be called a batting all-rounder, is strengthening his case for the upcoming season as an injury replacement if any team requires one. Since injuries are part of the game and can happen to anyone, Donovan Ferreira should continue his good form, as he could be a potential injury replacement player.

With the additional skill of bowling spin, he has upgraded his profile because earlier, franchises only knew him as a batter. However, with his impressive performance in the ongoing SA20 so far, he has played a vital role in helping his team qualify for the playoffs. If he gets an opportunity in the upcoming IPL season, he should make full use of it, as it could be a turning point in his career.

