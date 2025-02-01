News
News
Last updated: February 1, 2025

‘Make or break’: Gautam Gambhir outlines roles for Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli for Champions Trophy 2025

Anuj Nitin Prabhu


Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir believes captain Rohit Sharma and star batter Virat Kohli have a crucial role to play in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 set to be played in Pakistan and Dubai. Both Kohli and Rohit's form has been a cause for concern for the Indian cricketing fraternity.

Rohit scored just 31 runs in five innings in the Border Gavaskar Trophy and decided to opt out of the Sydney Test in the recently concluded Border Gavaskar Trophy. Despite scoring a hundred in the first Test in Perth, Virat Kohli could only muster a total of 190 runs in the nine innings in the series.

Gautam Gambhir backs Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to come good

Gautam Gambhir feels that despite having a poor showing in the recently concluded Border Gavaskar Trophy, both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have a crucial role to play in the Champions Trophy. Kohli and Rohit are veterans of Indian cricket and Gambhir believes their experience will come in handy, especially in a short tournament like the Champions Trophy where each game could be a knockout game.

“They have got to play a massive role. Those guys are so hungry to play for the country. They have the passion to play for the country. The Champions Trophy is a completely different challenge compared to the 50-over World Cup as virtually every game is make or break. Every game is a knockout,” said Gambhir on the sidelines of the BCCI Naman Awards.

Treating Pakistan game like any other game: Gautam Gambhir

India will face off against arch-rivals Pakistan in a high-octane clash at the Dubai International Stadium on February 23. While the pressure of an India-Pakistan encounter from the fans’ perspective is intense, Gambhir downplayed the build-up to the occasion by claiming that each game that India was playing was going to be a crucial one. He wants the Men in Blue to focus on the battle between the bat and the ball and not put too much attention on the enormity of the occasion.

“We don’t go to the Champions Trophy thinking 23rd is the most important game. All 5 matches are important. Our mission is to go to Dubai to win all the matches, but if that is one game in the middle of winning the Champions Trophy, we’re going to take it as seriously as possible.” said Gambhir.

