4 Key CSK Players Who Could Decide Their Fate in IPL 2025

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) failed to reach the playoffs last season for only the third time. We take a look at four key players in IPL 2025 that could help them get back to the top.

Chennai Super Kings are the most successful franchise in the Indian Premier League with five titles and the most number of playoff appearances. They had a middling season last year, winning seven out of 14 games and missing out on the top four due to inferior net run-rate.

The men in yellow, like other nine franchises,went through a shake-up ahead of the IPL 2025. CSK retained Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube, Matheesha Pathirana along with MS Dhoni under ‘uncapped’ quota.

Under the astute guidance of Stephen Fleming, CSK have been one of the smartest when it comes to team construction. They did a solid job in the 2025 IPL auction as well, adding Noor Ahmad, R Ashwin, Rahul Tripathi, Nathan Ellis, Sam Curran and Jamie Overton to the roster. They also brought back Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra and Mukesh Chaudhary from the previous season.

From their IPL 2025 squad, here are four key players that could decide CSK’s fate in the upcoming season.

Ruturaj Gaikwad

The CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad has been one of the most consistent batters in the IPL and will be key in the top order. The right-hand batter has amassed over 580 runs in three of the last four IPL editions. He has 2176 runs in the last four seasons at an average of 41 and strike rate of 138.

The CSK middle order for the upcoming season looks a bit shaky with Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda and Vijay Shankar in the mix. That makes the role of the top order even more crucial.

Shivam Dube

Shivam Dube has been a vital cog in the wheel for Chennai Super Kings in the last three years. The left-hand batter delivered consistent returns with some role clarity and has now become a reliable option for India as well.

Dube has scored 1103 runs in the last three IPL editions at an average of 34 while striking at an impressive rate of 159. In this period, Dube has been brutal on spinners and anything full by pacers. On Friday, he smashed 53 off 34 against England. Dube’s form and increased reliability makes him a key player for CSK in IPL 2025.

Noor Ahmad

The Afghanistan spin wizard was acquired by the Super Kings for INR 10 crore after a fierce bidding war. Noor Ahmad is at the peak of his powers and has the ability to trouble batters on any kind of surface.

Now at CSK, the left-arm wrist spinner will get to play seven matches at the Chepauk, a paradise for spinners. The combination of Noor Ahmad and Chepauk could be a nightmare for batters. Noor had an excellent campaign in the SA20, where he picked 10 wickets from eight innings at an economy of 7.

Matheesha Pathirana

Another member of CSK’s bowling attack that could define their IPL 2025 season is Matheesha Pathirana. The Sri Lankan fast bowler has been an integral part for CSK in the last couple of years.

Pathirana picked 19 wickets in their title-winning campaign in 2023 at an economy of 8. Last year, he played only six games due to injury troubles and CSK’s death bowling was exposed. In those six games, he claimed 13 scalps at 7.68 rpo.

Pathirana’s ability to nail yorkers, bowl accurate bouncers and change pace cleverly makes him very difficult to counter. However, his current form could be a concern. In the ongoing SA20, he has taken just three wickets from six outings and has travelled at 10.47 rpo. IPL 2025 could be a long tournament for CSK if Pathirana doesn’t regain his form.