Last updated: February 6, 2025

Why Did Marcus Stoinis Retire From ODIs With Days Left To Go for Champions Trophy 2025?

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

He has been pivotal to Australia’s white-ball squads, and his sudden retirement will further deplete their team, which already has key players missing.

Marcus Stoinis retires from the ODI format weeks before the start of the Champions Trophy 2025. He has been pivotal to Australia’s white-ball squads, and his sudden retirement will further deplete their team, which already has key players missing.

Stoinis played 71 ODIs for Australia, accumulating 1495 runs at an average of 26.69 and a 93.96 strike rate in 64 outings, including six fifties and a century. Further, he snared 48 wickets at 43.12 runs apiece in 64 innings, with the best of 3/16.

Also Read:

He was also part of Australia’s 2023 World Cup-winning squad and has been around the setup since his debut against England in 2015. Stoinis’ best performance came against New Zealand at Auckland in 2017, where he scored a magnificent 146 in a mere 117 balls, comprising nine boundaries and 11 maximums, at a strike rate of 124.78.

He batted at No.7 and almost took Australia over the line singlehandedly in a 287-run chase before falling short by six runs. However, he remained unbeaten in the innings and remains one of the greatest knocks of his career.

Why did Marcus Stoinis suddenly retire from ODI cricket?

The main reason to announce sudden retirement from ODI cricket is to focus more on the shortest format. Stoinis can prolong his T20 career and explore more opportunities across leagues by calling his time on the longer version.

“Playing ODI cricket for Australia has been an incredible journey, and I’m grateful for every moment I’ve had in the green and gold. Representing my country at the highest level is something I’ll always cherish. This wasn’t an easy decision, but I believe it’s the right time for me to step away from ODIs and fully focus on the next chapter of my career,” exclaimed the all-rounder.

Stoinis, 35, recently featured for Durban’s Super Giants in SA20 2025, where he sustained a hamstring injury while bowling. He went off the field midway through the over and didn’t return while playing the following game as a specialist batter for DSG.

The injuries will get more frequent at this age and take more to recover. Anyway, he has been getting numerous deals from different leagues, and T20 remains his best format, even if he showed flashes of brilliance in ODIs.

Australia
Champions Trophy 2025
Marcus Stoinis

Latest news

Related posts

Virat Kohli is not playing the first ODI between India and England in Nagpur due to a knee injury, revealed Rohit Sharma at the toss.

Why Is Virat Kohli Not Playing the 1st ODI Against England in Nagpur? Rohit Sharma Reveals

February 6, 2025
Darpan Jain
Aiden Markram and Marco Jansen stepped up for Sunrisers Eastern Cape again and churned out timely performances in SA20 2025.

LSG and Punjab Kings Stars Churn Out Timely Performances To Propel Sunrisers Eastern Cape to Qualifer 2 of SA20 2025

Aiden Markram and Marco Jansen stepped up for Sunrisers Eastern Cape again.
February 6, 2025
Darpan Jain
Australia have decided to replace Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood with Jake Fraser-McGurk and Spencer Johnson in Champions Trophy 2025 squad.

KKR IPL 2025 Recruit Among 2 Replacements for Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood in Australia’s Champions Trophy 2025 Squad

Australia's squad for the Champions Trophy 2025 has been marred by injuries.
February 6, 2025
Darpan Jain
Even when RCB were losing games one after another, Virat Kohli was their shining star as he kept scoring runs in every game.

Former RCB Pacer Reveals Virat Kohli’s Role in Team’s Turnaround in IPL 2024

Even when RCB were losing games one after another, Virat Kohli was their shining star as he kept scoring runs in every game.
February 6, 2025
Darpan Jain

BCCI Wants Rohit Sharma To Reveal His Plans After Champions Trophy 2025

Rohit Sharma and Co. will feature in Champions Trophy 2025 from February 20.
February 5, 2025
Disha Asrani
Rohit Sharma Jasprit Bumrah

Rohit Sharma Gives BIG UPDATE on Jasprit Bumrah’s Availability for 3rd England ODI and Champions Trophy 2025

Bumrah's recent omission from the updated Champions Trophy 2025 squad has given rise to speculations.
February 5, 2025
Chandra Moulee Das
