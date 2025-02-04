News
Ian Healy wants Sam Konstas sent back from tour of Sri Lanka.
News
Last updated: February 4, 2025

Another Former Australia Player Wants Sam Konstas Sent Back From SL vs AUS Tests

Anuj Nitin Prabhu
Anuj Nitin Prabhu

Ian Healy wants Sam Konstas sent back from tour of Sri Lanka.

Ian Healy wants Sam Konstas sent back from tour of Sri Lanka.

Former Australian wicketkeeper Ian Healy wants Sam Konstas to be sent back to Australia from the current tour in Sri Lanka. Healy feels Konstas will benefit from the red-ball practice that he will be able to do by being with New South Wales in their Sheffield Shield fixtures.

Australia won the first Test against Sri Lanka by a commanding margin of an innings and 242 runs. Their playing XI had Konstas dropped for Travis Head at the top of the order and Josh Inglis played in the middle order. However, Ian Healy believes Konstas will be back in the squad for the World Test Championship final and wants him to get as much red ball practice as possible.

Ian Healy wants Sam Konstas to return to Australia

Here’s what Ian Healy said on SENQ Breakfast about Sam Konstas:

“He’s had a week in Dubai; he’s had a week or more training in Sri Lanka, watching a Test match and being around the dressing room and seeing how blokes are approaching each session. Now, if you’re not going to play him, he might as well be back playing for New South Wales and getting more red ball practice is, because they’re going to use him in the World Test Championship. He’ll come back to be the opening batsman against South Africa, so he’s got to get some red ball cricket under his belt.”

Also Read:

Ian Healy on Sam Konstas’ learnings from Sri Lanka tour

Healy believes Sam Konstas must have got some great learnings from the tour of Sri Lanka. Sharing the dressing room with veterans like Usman Khawaja and Steve Smith and learning and taking part in the team meetings and strategy formulations must have given the youngster great exposure according to Ian Healy.

On this, he stated:

“He (Konstas) would get stuff out of it. Even just to see the grind of Steve Smith and Usman Khawaja how he went out again and approached it right from ball one on the fifth session that he’d batted, it’s those types of things. He would have listened to the strategies and participated in the strategies, so he would have learned.”

Australia
Australia vs Sri Lanka
Ian Healy
Sam Konstas
Sri Lanka

