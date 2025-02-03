‘He Is Trying To Show His Ego’- Kris Srikkanth Slams Indian Batter for Poor Form Against England

Samson scored just 51 runs in five innings.

Former Indian opener and 1983 World Cup winner Kris Srikkanth wasn’t happy with the way Sanju Samson performed in the recently concluded T20I series against England.

Samson scored just 51 runs in five innings. What was more disheartening to see was the way he was dismissed against England’s high pace. Samson failed to play deliveries targetted on his body from England’s speedsters and fell prey to their short ball ploy. Samson was thrice dismissed to Jofra Archer, once to Saqib Mahmood, and once to Mark Wood, all caught in the deep on the leg side.

Kris Srikkanth slams Sanju Samson

In a video on his YouTube channel, Kris Srikkanth expressed his disappointment with the way Sanju Samson performed. He slammed the wicketkeeper batter for trying to take on the short deliveries and finding the fielder instead of trying to avoid falling into the trap. Here’s what he said:

“Sanju Samson seems to have missed the bus. For the fifth time, getting out in the same manner. He has played a similar shot. I think he is trying to show his ego. He is trying to say ‘no, no, I will play this shot’. Is he going on an ego trip or struggling? I am not sure.”

Kris Srikkanth’s warning to Sanju Samson

Srikkanth further claimed that Sanju Samson not being in form could lead to the latter being shown the door in the T20 format. Samson scored a couple of hundreds against South Africa and another one against Bangladesh but his poor form in the England series could cost him a place in the Indian T20I team according to Srikkanth.

“It’s very sad. I am disappointed. We spoke about why he was not picked in the Champions Trophy squad. If he continues playing like this, let’s say thank you, sorry, Yashasvi Jaiswal is back. In the next T20I match, Yashasvi automatically comes in, in my opinion,” Srikkanth added.

Srikkanth also questioned Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav’s form. Sanju Samson has injured his index finger. Due to the fracture, he won’t be able to play any part in Kerala’s Ranji Trophy quarterfinal against Jammu and Kashmir.

