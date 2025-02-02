News
IPL
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Betting
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
News
IPL
Features
More
Jos Buttler during the toss in the fifth T20I against India
WATCH
Last updated: February 2, 2025

Jos Buttler Doesn’t Hold Back, Announces 4 Impact Subs At IND vs ENG 5th T20I Toss [WATCH]

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

Its a clear sign of bad blood between India and England in the ongoing series

Jos Buttler during the toss in the fifth T20I against India

England captain Jos Buttler made no attempts to hide his frustration over India’s concussion substitution controversy from the fourth T20I in Pune, as he arrived for the toss in the fifth T20I in Mumbai.

When asked by broadcaster Ravi Shastri about England’s changes for the match, Buttler said:

“Just one change in the playing XI. Mark Wood comes in. And our four impact subs are Rehan Ahmed, Saqib Mahmood, Jamie Smith and Gus Atkinson.”

Buttler was sarcastically referring to the Indian Premier League’s Impact Player substitution while playing a T20I because of what transpired in the previous match which they lost by 15 runs.

The ‘like-for-like’ debate of replacing Shivam Dube with Harshit Rana

India had replaced fast-bowling allrounder Shivam Dube with full-fledged pacer Harshit Rana as a concussion substitution in the fourth T20I after Dube was hit on the helmet by a Jamie Overton bouncer. 

Also Read:

It was a double blow for England as Dube had scored 53 off 34 balls while Rana claimed 3-33 on his T20I debut. This clearly incensed a usually-reserved Buttler as he spoke his mind in the post-match press conference.

“It is not a like-for-like replacement. We don’t agree with that. Either Shivam Dube has put on about 25mph with the ball or Harshit has really improved his batting. It’s part of the game and we really should have gone on to win the match, but we disagree with the decision,” Buttler said.

India, meanwhile, gave a courteous response over the issue saying that it was up to the match referee – in this case Javagal Srinath – to approve the player they have put forth for substitution.

“Shivam came off the field in the innings break with mild headache symptoms. We took a name forward to the match referee in terms of a suitable substitution, and from there it is up to the match referee to make the decision. When the decision was made, Harshit was having dinner. So we had to get him ready as quickly as possible to go on the field and bowl,” India bowling coach Morne Morkel said.

Even though Buttler had admitted that their loss in the match was not just because of Rana replacing Dube, his latest words are a clear sign of bad blood with either officials or the Indian team.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

England
Harshit Rana
India
Jos Buttler
Shivam Dube

Latest news

Related posts

Sanju Samson was off to an ideal start in the fifth T20I between India and England in Mumbai, hitting a six on the first delivery of the match.

Sanju Samson Matches Two Other India Batters by Hitting Six off First Ball of a T20I [WATCH]

While Sanju Samson couldn’t last long, he took his name in the record books by hitting the six on the first ball of the innings.
February 2, 2025
Darpan Jain
Virat Kohli

Massive Security Breach in Delhi, Three Fans Rush To Touch Virat Kohli’s Feet During Ranji Trophy Match

The Virat Kohli frenzy continued in Delhi.
February 1, 2025
Chandra Moulee Das
Rinku Singh hit a magnificent six off Saqib Mahmood on the fifth delivery of the sixth over during the 4th T20I in Pune.

Rinku Singh Pulls off an Amazing Helicopter Shot off a Short Ball [WATCH]

Saqib bowled a back-of-a-length delivery to Rinku Singh, who came into the position quickly and hooked it behind the square.
January 31, 2025
Darpan Jain
Saqib Mahmood removes Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson and Suryakumar Yadav in one over

3 In An Over: Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma & Suryakumar Yadav Depart In A Single Over To English Pacer

The incident happened in the second over of India's innings.
January 31, 2025
Chandra Moulee Das
Virat Kohli’s Off-Stump Goes for a Walk As Himanshu Sangwan Cleans Him Up for 6 in the Delhi vs Railways Ranji Trophy Game

WATCH: Virat Kohli’s Off-Stump Goes for a Walk As Himanshu Sangwan Cleans Him Up for 6 in the Delhi vs Railways Ranji Trophy Game

January 31, 2025
Sagar Paul
The chaos unfolded in the middle during the end moments of the second day of the first Test between Sri Lanka and Australia in Galle.

Bails Don’t Budge As Angelo Mathews Is Miraculously Saved, but Travis Head Pulls Off Unreal Catch Soon After [WATCH]

The Aussies couldn’t believe their luck as the ball had hit the stumps at a fair magnitude, but such cases have happened often in cricket lately.
January 30, 2025
Darpan Jain
News
IPL
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Betting
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy