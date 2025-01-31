News
Despite not being in the playing XI, Harshit Rana came to bowl in the second innings during the 4th T20I against England in Pune.
News
Last updated: January 31, 2025

How did Harshit Rana Make His T20I Debut Mid-match? Concussion Sub Protocol Explained!

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

Harshit Rana is more of a bowling all-rounder but fits the rule since both are categorised all-rounders.

Despite not being in the playing XI, Harshit Rana came to bowl in the second innings during the 4th T20I against England in Pune. He has come in as a concussion substitute for Shivam Dube, who was hit on the helmet in the final over of the first innings.

Since the rules allow teams to bring in a like-for-like replacement as a concussion substitute, India brought Harshit and will bowl in the remaining match. Dube’s batting job was done, and he could have bowled in the second dig, so the replacement coming in can bowl.

What does the law state?

ICC’s T20I Playing Conditions Clause 1.2.7.4 states the following: “In assessing whether the nominated Concussion Replacement should be considered a like-for-like player, the ICC Match Referee should consider the likely role the concussed player would have played during the remainder of the match, and the normal role that would be performed by the nominated Concussion Replacement.”

The role that will be considered in this context is of the second innings, where an all-rounder like Dube can bowl and field. Rana was allowed to be the substitute in this case as he does exactly what Dube can potentially do had he continued on.

Harshit is more of a bowling all-rounder, unlike Dube, but fits the rule since both are categorised all-rounders. It might be slightly unfair on England, but India have followed the protocols and brought someone who will bowl and field, as Dube would have.

Suppose Dube was concussed earlier in his innings and India chose Ramandeep as their substitute, then Ramandeep would have been able to bat and bowl. But since India’s batting innings was already over, they were smart in using the rule in their favour and bringing in a superior bowling option in Rana, and that’s how concussion substitute works.

Harshit Rana makes an immediate impact on his T20I debut

While not an ideal way to debut, Harshit Rana would take it since he made an impact right in his first over. Rana, the seventh player to make his international debut as a concussion substitute among full-member teams, dismissed Liam Livingstone on just the second delivery of his first over.

He bowled a back-of-a-length ball outside the off-stump line, to which Livingstone tried guiding towards the third-man region. However, the batter could only get an outside edge, probably due to some additional bounce after pitching, and the ball flew straight to Sanju Samson, who completed an easy catch behind the sticks.

A lot of debate around this concussion substitute has already started, and given that English media and their fans are chronic complainers, more drama is well on the cards. That doesn’t mean India weren’t within their rights to bring Harshit Rana as their concussion substitute.

Harshit ended with the figures of 3/33 in four overs, which would irk them more. If they lose the game, which looks likely, England will have their next excuse ready after the infamous smog comment from Harry Brook earlier in the series.

