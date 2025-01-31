News
Rinku Singh hit a magnificent six off Saqib Mahmood on the fifth delivery of the sixth over during the 4th T20I in Pune.
WATCH
Last updated: January 31, 2025

Rinku Singh Pulls off an Amazing Helicopter Shot off a Short Ball [WATCH]

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

Saqib bowled a back-of-a-length delivery to Rinku Singh, who came into the position quickly and hooked it behind the square.

Rinku Singh hit a magnificent six off Saqib Mahmood on the fifth delivery of the sixth over during the 4th T20I in Pune.

Rinku Singh hit a magnificent six off Saqib Mahmood on the fifth delivery of the sixth over during the 4th T20I in Pune. It was such a crafty work from the batter, who placed it as brilliantly as possible.

Saqib bowled a back-of-a-length delivery to Rinku Singh, who came into the position quickly and hooked it behind the square. A fielder was placed at the deep square leg, but Rinku rolled his wrists at the end to hit it finer and away from the fielder for a maximum.

The ball had enough power to sail over the boundary and give six runs to the batter, who should be lauded for showing immense skillsets and game awareness. It was not an easy shot to execute, but Rinku is highly skilled against pacers and again showed his superior expertise.

More to follow…

IND vs ENG
Rinku Singh
Saqib Mahmood

