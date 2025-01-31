Latest RCB, Delhi Capitals recruits for IPL 2025 asked to learn from Jos Buttler

News
England's top batters Phil Salt and Harry Brook have been struggling to get going with the bat in the ongoing five-match T20I series against India.
Indian Premier League - IPL
Last updated: January 31, 2025

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

The duo have been struggling to perform in the ongoing IND vs ENG T20I series.

Salt, who was bought by the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) during the IPL 2025 auction last November for a whopping INR 11.5 crores, has managed just nine runs in three games at a paltry average of 3.0.

On the other hand, Harry Brook, who was acquired by the Delhi Capitals (DC) for INR 6.25 crores, has scored 38 runs in his three outings at 12.66 average.

Given the duo’s current struggles, former India player turned analyst Aakash Chopra has opined that they should learn from skipper Jos Buttler’s batting approach to make amends for the remaining two fixtures of the series.

Chopra highlighted that Buttler has managed to read the spinners from the hand, which allowed him to control his game.

ALSO READ:

Aakash Chopra asks Harry Brook, Phil Salt to learn from Jos Buttler’s batting approach

Echoing on the same lines, Aakash Chopra said in a video on his YouTube channel,

“What can Salt and Brook learn from Buttler? It’s a good question because they should learn something. One of your guys is playing so well, he is able to control the innings and is scoring runs as well. Jos Buttler is showing repeatedly that you need to read the ball from the hand” .

Speaking about the series, the hosts currently hold a narrow lead with the scoreline reading 2-1. After India won the opening two contests in Kolkata and Chennai, the Three Lions were able to fightback and keep the series alive with a win in the third match at Rajkot.

The Men in Blue, however, still has a chance to wrap up the series early if they could churn out a win when the teams lock horns next in the fourth T20I at Pune today evening (January 31).

