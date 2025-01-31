News
New T20 Sensation Mitchell Owen Backed for IPL 2025 by Former Australia Player Brad Hodge
Indian Premier League - IPL
Last updated: January 31, 2025

‘Can Guarantee He’ll Play IPL This Year’ – New T20 Sensation Backed for IPL 2025 by Former Australia Player

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

New T20 Sensation Mitchell Owen Backed for IPL 2025 by Former Australia Player Brad Hodge

Former Australian cricketer Brad Hodge believes that new T20 sensation Mitchell Owen will definitely play in IPL 2025.

After his outstanding performance in the Big Bash League, where he was the top scorer and played a brilliant knock in the final, Mitchell Owen has been signed by Paarl Royals in the SA20 as a replacement for Joe Root, who is unavailable due to international duty.

Hodge Confident That Owen Will Play in IPL 2025

Speaking on The Surge Podcast, former Australian cricketer Brad Hodge appreciated Mitchell Owen’s unbelievable display in the Big Bash League and has highlighted some excellent batting abilities, especially his massive striking power. What surprises Hodge the most was that Mitchell Owen barely ever had mis-hits at all through Big Bash League.

He further mentions Owen’s physique, mentioning he is taller and stronger in reality than what one would consider while watching television and that could explain why Owen hit the ball miles away. Hodge feels that the talent of Owen is too good to be ignored and he will definitely get a place in IPL 2025.

“Mitch Owen’s been out of this world, it’s been off the charts, good skill, he did hardly miss hit a ball and that’s amazing, he’s actually a lot bigger than you think. Like when you get up close and personal to him, physically he’s tall, he’s strong and you think wow it’s not a surprise he actually clocks at 100 metres. Any cricket lover has got to sit there and go this is unreal,” Hodge said.

“I can guarantee you he will play IPL this year. There’ll be some way in which he finds himself in IPL, I can guarantee that happens,” he added.

ALSO READ:

Owen Equals Fastest Century Record in BBL History

Mitchell Owen was the top scorer in the BBL 2024-25 season, scoring 452 runs in 11 matches at an average of 45.20 and a strike rate of 203.60. He had two centuries and was one of the best performers in the tournament.

In the final, he delivered a match-winning knock of 108 off just 42 balls, leading Hobart Hurricanes to their first-ever title. His aggressive batting saw him smash six fours and eleven sixes, reaching his fifty in just sixteen balls and his century in thirty nine balls, equaling the record for the fastest hundred in BBL history.

He still has an opportunity to play in IPL 2025 as an injury replacement if a team requires his services.

