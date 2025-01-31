News
IPL
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Betting
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
News
IPL
Features
More
Mumbai Indians (MI) bought former RCB pacer Reece Topley for his base price of INR 75 Lakhs in the IPL 2025 auction.
Indian Premier League - IPL
Last updated: January 31, 2025

Former RCB Buy Could Turn Out To Be Mumbai Indians’ Star This IPL 2025

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

Mumbai Indians (MI) bought him for his base price of INR 75 Lakhs in the IPL 2025 auction.

Mumbai Indians (MI) bought former RCB pacer Reece Topley for his base price of INR 75 Lakhs in the IPL 2025 auction.

In the IPL 2025 auction, Mumbai Indians (MI) bought several quality players who will be crucial next season. They were prudent with their selections and got several solid options at a reasonably low rate.

Among them was the left-arm speedster from England – Reece Topley, who was with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) last season. MI bought him for his base price of INR 75 Lakhs in the IPL 2025 auction.

Mumbai Indians like having a couple of left-arm pacers in their squad and always get a few, mostly in the overseas department. Even last year, they had Jason Behrendorff and Dilshan Madushanka in their team, but Luke Wood and Kwena Maphaka, again the left-arm pacers, replaced them due to injuries.

What does Reece Topley offer to Mumbai Indians?

Reece Topley is a left-arm pacer who can move the new ball both ways. He is ideally suited for MI’s home games in Wankhede, where speedsters always get some movement early on.

Topley’s powerplay numbers took a hit last year, but if there’s any venue where he can do the most damage, it’s Wankhede. So, his main role will be to make early inroads and bring the powerplay wickets for the team.

Further, Topley is equally capable of giving at least one over in other phases and has done well in patches for England outside the powerplay. He’s got a decent yorker and a few slower balls to operate in non-powerplay overs.

Also Read:

Still, the decks in IPL have been flat, so his effectiveness outside the first six overs will reduce significantly. Hence, MI should be prudent in using him wisely and extracting the most out of him.

Can Reece Topley find a spot in MI’s playing XI in IPL 2025?

While Reece Topley is a quality operator, he might not get enough chances for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025. MI have Trent Boult as their lead bowler for the same role since he provides more value in every aspect.

So, Topley will come in only if the team rests Boult or gets injured at any stage. MI have more solid options in the overseas batting and spin departments, suggesting they will keep those three spots reserved for them.

Will Jacks is certain to play, while MI will be tempted to include Ryan Rickelton in the XI due to his top form. Mitchell Santner or Allah Ghazanfar will take the final slot, with the former likely to get a nod in the initial phase.

Is there a way to include Reece Topley in MI’s playing XI?

If anything, Mumbai Indians might try using Reece Topley’s capabilities in home matches. They must drop Ryan Rickelton to open an overseas slot and accommodate Topley in the XI.

Deepak Chahar is highly injury-prone, and his availability is always under scrutiny. So, MI would need another solid powerplay speedster, and they don’t have a better option than Topley for this role.

The combination of Boult and Topley can be threatening and break the game in the powerplay itself. That will also ease the pressure on Jasprit Bumrah, who will bowl all the tough overs for the team.

For more updates, follow Cricxtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.

Deepak Chahar
IPL 2025
IPL 2025 auction
MI
Mitchell Santner
Mumbai Indians
Reece Topley
Ryan Rickelton
Trent Boult

Latest news

Related posts

Delhi Capitals Star Batter Faf Du Plessis Finds Form Ahead of IPL 2025, Smashes 87 in SA20 Clash

Delhi Capitals Star Batter Finds Form Ahead of IPL 2025, Smashes 87 in SA20 Clash

So far, he has scored 253 runs in eight innings at an average of 31.62 and a strike rate of 140.15, including two half-centuries.
January 31, 2025
Sagar Paul
New T20 Sensation Mitchell Owen Backed for IPL 2025 by Former Australia Player Brad Hodge

‘Can Guarantee He’ll Play IPL This Year’ – New T20 Sensation Backed for IPL 2025 by Former Australia Player

He still has an opportunity to play in IPL 2025 as an injury replacement if a team requires his services.
January 31, 2025
Sagar Paul
Paarl Royals have roped in Mitchell Owen for Joe Root for the remainder of SA20 2025 after his heroics in the recently BBL 2024/25.

Australia BBL Star Replaces Joe Root in SA20 for Paarl Royals, Could Soon Be In IPL Too

Since he also opened the innings for Hobart Hurricanes, Mitchell Owen will be a like-for-like replacement for Joe Root.
January 30, 2025
Darpan Jain
Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians Splurge On The Hundred League, Grabs Stakes For Oval Invincibles

Oval Invincibles becomes sixth franchise to be owned by Mumbai Indians.
January 30, 2025
Chandra Moulee Das
We look at three players who can come in as replacements for Nitish Kumar Reddy in IPL 2025.

3 SRH Players Who Can Replace Nitish Reddy in Playing XI If He Gets Ruled Out of IPL 2025 First Half

Nitish Kumar Reddy sustained a side strain during the ongoing England series, which has ruled him out of the rubber.
January 30, 2025
Darpan Jain
Former KKR player Sheldon Jackson

Former KKR Player Shatters Records To Become the Leading Six-Hitter in Ranji Trophy History

He played for the three-time IPL champions during the IPL 2017 and the IPL 2022 seasons.
January 30, 2025
Chandra Moulee Das
News
IPL
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Betting
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy