Former RCB Buy Could Turn Out To Be Mumbai Indians’ Star This IPL 2025

Mumbai Indians (MI) bought him for his base price of INR 75 Lakhs in the IPL 2025 auction.

In the IPL 2025 auction, Mumbai Indians (MI) bought several quality players who will be crucial next season. They were prudent with their selections and got several solid options at a reasonably low rate.

Among them was the left-arm speedster from England – Reece Topley, who was with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) last season. MI bought him for his base price of INR 75 Lakhs in the IPL 2025 auction.

Mumbai Indians like having a couple of left-arm pacers in their squad and always get a few, mostly in the overseas department. Even last year, they had Jason Behrendorff and Dilshan Madushanka in their team, but Luke Wood and Kwena Maphaka, again the left-arm pacers, replaced them due to injuries.

What does Reece Topley offer to Mumbai Indians?

Reece Topley is a left-arm pacer who can move the new ball both ways. He is ideally suited for MI’s home games in Wankhede, where speedsters always get some movement early on.

Topley’s powerplay numbers took a hit last year, but if there’s any venue where he can do the most damage, it’s Wankhede. So, his main role will be to make early inroads and bring the powerplay wickets for the team.

Further, Topley is equally capable of giving at least one over in other phases and has done well in patches for England outside the powerplay. He’s got a decent yorker and a few slower balls to operate in non-powerplay overs.

Also Read:

Still, the decks in IPL have been flat, so his effectiveness outside the first six overs will reduce significantly. Hence, MI should be prudent in using him wisely and extracting the most out of him.

Can Reece Topley find a spot in MI’s playing XI in IPL 2025?

While Reece Topley is a quality operator, he might not get enough chances for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025. MI have Trent Boult as their lead bowler for the same role since he provides more value in every aspect.

So, Topley will come in only if the team rests Boult or gets injured at any stage. MI have more solid options in the overseas batting and spin departments, suggesting they will keep those three spots reserved for them.

Batting 🗿

Bowling 🗿



Strongest playing XI of Mumbai Indians for IPL 2025 💙 pic.twitter.com/QpJi1XCfT4 — CricXtasy (@CricXtasy) November 28, 2024

Will Jacks is certain to play, while MI will be tempted to include Ryan Rickelton in the XI due to his top form. Mitchell Santner or Allah Ghazanfar will take the final slot, with the former likely to get a nod in the initial phase.

Is there a way to include Reece Topley in MI’s playing XI?

If anything, Mumbai Indians might try using Reece Topley’s capabilities in home matches. They must drop Ryan Rickelton to open an overseas slot and accommodate Topley in the XI.

Deepak Chahar is highly injury-prone, and his availability is always under scrutiny. So, MI would need another solid powerplay speedster, and they don’t have a better option than Topley for this role.

The combination of Boult and Topley can be threatening and break the game in the powerplay itself. That will also ease the pressure on Jasprit Bumrah, who will bowl all the tough overs for the team.

For more updates, follow Cricxtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.