Former India Legend Set To Launch T10 League in Canada; First Edition Planned for July 2025

The tournament will be called Canada Super 60.

In a recent development coming in, legendary Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh is set to launch a T10 league in Canada. It is understood that the tournament will be named Canada Super 60 with the inaugural edition expected to be held in July this year.

India’s 2011 World Cup hero is reportedly collaborating with a UK-based firm called Star 333 Sports Inc and Cricket Canada to bring the plans to fruition.

Speaking about the recent development, Yuvraj Singh was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz,

“I am delighted to lend my leadership and vision to the Canada Super 60 League. This tournament has the potential to be a stepping stone for the future of cricket in this region. Combining local talent and international stars is a recipe for something truly special. I am excited to be part of this journey and can’t wait to see the impact this league will have on cricket in North America”.

ALSO READ:

Canada Super 60 will be the first league of its kind

The organizers have referred to the league as a ‘visionary platform’ aimed at boosting the growth and visibility of cricket in Canada and North America. They are confident that the 60-ball format, with each team playing a shorter match, will not only engage traditional cricket fans but also help expand the sport’s reach to new audiences.

The league will debut with eight teams, which will include both local and international players, along with a designated quota for cricketers from associate nations. The inaugural season will take place in Toronto with future plans to expand into other Canadian cities in subsequent seasons.

In addition, the Canada Super60 League will host separate competitions for both men and women, marking the first time a North American cricket league has featured both divisions from its very first season.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.