Last updated: January 31, 2025

Mumbai Indians Appoint Former Australia Opener In Coaching Role ahead of 2025 Season

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

The news was confirmed by the franchise via an official statement on their website.

Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians have announced the signing of former Aussie opener Nicole Bolton as their fielding coach for the upcoming Women’s Premier League (WPL 2025) season. The news was confirmed by the franchise via an official statement on their website.

The statement read, “Paltan, we have news. Nicole Bolton, the former Australian opener, is all set to join us ahead of the 2025 Women’s Premier League in the role of Mumbai Indians’ Fielding Coach, as part of the coaching unit under Head Coach, Charlotte Edwards.”

Bolton, who will now work alongside head coach Charlotte Edwards at MI, will be replacing former English cricketer Lydia Greenway in the fielding coach role.

ALSO READ:

Mumbai Indians appoint Nicole Bolton as fielding coach

Speaking about Nicole’s coaching credentials, she has previously served as an assistant coach for South Australia and Adelaide Strikers in the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL).

A regular face in the Australia Women’s squad from 2014-2019, she also has enjoyed an illustrious career as a player. The 36-year-old has played 50 WODIs, 3 WTests, and 2 WT20Is and was the first Australian woman to score a century on ODI debut. Nicole is also the first woman from any country to achieve a century against a full ICC member team.

The WPL 2025 edition is scheduled to commence on February 14 in Vadodara with a match between Gujarat Giants (GG) and defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Mumbai, aiming for their second WPL title after winning the inaugural edition in 2023, will kick off their campaign in the third WPL season on February 15 against the Delhi Capitals (DC).

