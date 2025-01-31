News
IPL
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Betting
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
News
IPL
Features
More
Saqib Mahmood removes Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson and Suryakumar Yadav in one over
WATCH
Last updated: January 31, 2025

3 In An Over: Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma & Suryakumar Yadav Depart In A Single Over To English Pacer

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

The incident happened in the second over of India's innings.

Saqib Mahmood removes Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson and Suryakumar Yadav in one over

The Indian team were dealt a massive early blow, losing three key wickets in one over during the ongoing IND vs ENG 4th T20I at Pune.

England pacer Saqib Mahmood, bowling the second over of the match, managed to dismiss star India batters Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav cheaply, leaving the hosts reeling at 12 for 3.

Saqib started the over with the dismissal of Sanju Samson (1) on the very first ball and followed it up by removing Tilak Varma (0) on the very next ball.

Samson fell prey to the short ball again, pulling it into the hands of deep square leg. 

The in-form Tilak Varma was the next victim of Mahmood. The talented left-hander departed after resorting to an aggressive approach, which ended up backfiring as Saqib’s delivery found the outside edge, sending the ball towards the third man.

India skipper Suryakumar Yadav couldn’t change his luck either and ended up being Mahmood’s third prey, throwing away his wicket for a 4-ball duck.

Check the video of the dismissal below.

ALSO READ:

Saqib Mahmood script record with his heroics

Notably, this was the first time any bowler had claimed a triple-wicket maiden against India in the shortest format. Saqib’s electrifying first over left India struggling in the powerplay and shifted the momentum towards the visitors as they aim to level the five-match series.

Mahmood was included in the playing XI as a replacement for Mark Wood. Although Wood had performed well in the previous three matches, he was rested, likely for workload management. However, Saqib ensured that England did not miss the express pacer’s presence.

At the time of writing this report, the Indian scoreboard read 47 for 3 in six overs with Rinku Singh and Abhishek Sharma currently at the crease.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

IND vs ENG
Sanju Samson
Saqib Mahmood
Suryakumar Yadav
Tilak Varma

Latest news

Related posts

Rinku Singh hit a magnificent six off Saqib Mahmood on the fifth delivery of the sixth over during the 4th T20I in Pune.

Rinku Singh Pulls off an Amazing Helicopter Shot off a Short Ball [WATCH]

Saqib bowled a back-of-a-length delivery to Rinku Singh, who came into the position quickly and hooked it behind the square.
January 31, 2025
Darpan Jain
Virat Kohli’s Off-Stump Goes for a Walk As Himanshu Sangwan Cleans Him Up for 6 in the Delhi vs Railways Ranji Trophy Game

WATCH: Virat Kohli’s Off-Stump Goes for a Walk As Himanshu Sangwan Cleans Him Up for 6 in the Delhi vs Railways Ranji Trophy Game

January 31, 2025
Sagar Paul
The chaos unfolded in the middle during the end moments of the second day of the first Test between Sri Lanka and Australia in Galle.

Bails Don’t Budge As Angelo Mathews Is Miraculously Saved, but Travis Head Pulls Off Unreal Catch Soon After [WATCH]

The Aussies couldn’t believe their luck as the ball had hit the stumps at a fair magnitude, but such cases have happened often in cricket lately.
January 30, 2025
Darpan Jain
Discarded Mumbai Indians player Dewald Brevis

Discarded Mumbai Indians Player Stuns With Physics-Defying One-Handed Catch in SA20 2025 [WATCH]

He made his old franchise proud.
January 30, 2025
Chandra Moulee Das
Virat Kohli

Fan Breaches Security Measures To Touch Virat Kohli’s Feet During Ranji Trophy [WATCH]

He ran the entire stretch of the ground to see his idol.
January 30, 2025
Chandra Moulee Das
Haider Ali BPL 2025 Chittagong Kings

6, 6, 6, 6 – Pakistan youngster slams four consecutive sixes to win BPL 2025 game [WATCH]

The youngster hasn't played international cricket for over an year
January 29, 2025
Samarnath Soory
News
IPL
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Betting
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy