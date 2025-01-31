News
IPL
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Betting
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
News
IPL
Features
More
Ben Duckett 3 teams IPL 2025 Replacement
Indian Premier League - IPL
Last updated: January 31, 2025

3 Teams That Could Pick Ben Duckett as Injury Replacement For IPL 2025

Prasenjiit Dey
Prasenjiit Dey
Ben Duckett 3 teams IPL 2025 Replacement

Ben Duckett has emerged as one of the most explosive T20 batters in recent years. However, despite his impressive credentials, he surprisingly went unsold at the IPL 2025 Auction, which was held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The English left-hander has once again grabbed attention with his performances in the ongoing T20I series against India. He played a blistering knock of 51 off 28 balls in England’s victory in the third match and followed it up with another impactful innings of 39 off 19 deliveries in the fourth T20I. These performances have reaffirmed his aggressive intent and ability to make significant contributions in the shortest format.

With the IPL spanning over two-and-a-half months, injuries to key players are inevitable, creating opportunities for replacements. Given Duckett’s recent form, he has positioned himself as a strong contender for a mid-season call-up. Here, we take a look at three teams that could be interested in securing his services if any of their key players suffer an injury.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)

Lucknow Super Giants made headlines at the IPL 2025 auction with their record-breaking purchase of Rishabh Pant for INR 27 crores. However, this high-profile acquisition disrupted their squad balance, leaving them with only six overseas players instead of utilizing their full quota of eight.  

LSG also have room to bring in overseas replacements for injured Indian players, given their two vacant overseas slots. Adding to their concerns, they are without a designated opener in their squad, making Ben Duckett a valuable addition.  

Furthermore, the franchise is closely monitoring the fitness of South African batter David Miller, who has already missed two SA20 games due to a groin injury. If Miller’s injury persists, or if LSG finds themselves in need of a top-order reinforcement, Duckett emerges as a strong candidate to join their squad at the beginning or the middle of the season.

ALSO READ:

Rajasthan Royals (RR)

Rajasthan Royals had such a strong squad ahead of the IPL 2025 Auction that they had to make the tough call of releasing Jos Buttler. Once they let him go, they knew it would be difficult to bring him back, and Gujarat Titans eventually secured his services at the auction.  

Their retentions left them with a limited budget, preventing them from bidding for some of their desired players. As a result, like LSG, they were only able to sign six overseas players instead of the full quota of eight. Moreover, they lack an aggressive overseas top-order batter in Buttler’s mold, making Ben Duckett a fitting addition to their squad.  

If an injury occurs before or during the season, RR could very well turn to Duckett as a mid-season replacement to bolster their batting lineup.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

Sunrisers Hyderabad have once again built a formidable squad for IPL 2025, but they lack depth in batting backups, with only three Indian domestic players available.  

The opening duo of Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma was a revelation for SRH last season, forming one of the most destructive partnerships in the tournament. However, injuries are an unavoidable part of a long season, and SRH must be prepared for any setbacks. If Head suffers an injury before or during the tournament, they will need a reliable backup who can replicate his aggressive approach at the top.  

This is where Ben Duckett becomes a valuable option. Additionally, with only seven overseas players in their squad, SRH have the flexibility to sign an overseas replacement even if an Indian player is ruled out. Given these factors, Duckett remains a strong candidate to join SRH should they require reinforcements mid-season.

Ben Duckett
IPL 2025
Lucknow Super Giants
Rajasthan Royals
Sunrisers Hyderabad

Latest news

Related posts

Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians Appoint Former Australia Opener In Coaching Role ahead of 2025 Season

The news was confirmed by the franchise via an official statement on their website.
January 31, 2025
Chandra Moulee Das
KKR speedster Spencer Johnson will travel to Galle to be part of their two-match ODI series against Sri Lanka.

KKR Pacer Called Up By Australia for Sri Lanka ODI Series Ahead of Champions Trophy 2025

KKR bought him for INR 2.80 crore in the IPL 2025 auction, outbidding Punjab Kings (PBKS).
January 31, 2025
Darpan Jain
4 Mumbai Indians Stars Who Could Set the Champions Trophy 2025 Ablaze

4 Mumbai Indians Stars Who Could Set the Champions Trophy 2025 Ablaze

Let's look at the four Mumbai Indians players who could shine in the tournament.
January 31, 2025
Sagar Paul
England's top batters Phil Salt and Harry Brook have been struggling to get going with the bat in the ongoing five-match T20I series against India.

Latest RCB, Delhi Capitals recruits for IPL 2025 asked to learn from Jos Buttler

The duo have been struggling to perform in the ongoing IND vs ENG T20I series.
January 31, 2025
Chandra Moulee Das
Mumbai Indians (MI) bought former RCB pacer Reece Topley for his base price of INR 75 Lakhs in the IPL 2025 auction.

Former RCB Buy Could Turn Out To Be Mumbai Indians’ Star This IPL 2025

Mumbai Indians (MI) bought him for his base price of INR 75 Lakhs in the IPL 2025 auction.
January 31, 2025
Darpan Jain
Delhi Capitals Star Batter Faf Du Plessis Finds Form Ahead of IPL 2025, Smashes 87 in SA20 Clash

Delhi Capitals Star Batter Finds Form Ahead of IPL 2025, Smashes 87 in SA20 Clash

So far, he has scored 253 runs in eight innings at an average of 31.62 and a strike rate of 140.15, including two half-centuries.
January 31, 2025
Sagar Paul
News
IPL
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Betting
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy