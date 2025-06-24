News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
indian-cricket-team

[WATCH] Yashasvi Jaiswal Drops Ben Duckett, Takes Tally To Four In Test Match, Leaves Mohammed Siraj Furious In England’s Run Chase

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN
Last updated: June 24, 2025
3 min read

Yashasvi Jaiswal's fielding woes continued during the first Test between England and India in Leeds.

Yashasvi Jaiswal’s fielding woes continued on Day five of the first Test between England and India in Leeds on Tuesday after he dropped a catch which would have dismissed Ben Duckett for 98 runs.

The incident happened during the fifth ball of the 39th over of England’s run-chase. Mohammed Siraj banged in a short ball to Ben Duckett, who went for a pull shot but ended up top-edging towards Yashasvi Jaiswal, who came in running from the boundary rope before failing on the catch attempt. Mohammed Siraj was left furious after the Mumbai cricketer’s fielding woes in the match continued.

Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025 Scindia Cup

Yashasvi Jaiswal’s poor fielding in Leeds

This is Yashasvi Jaiswal’s fourth such drop in this match alone and three of those came in the first innings. In the fifth over of England’s first innings, the 23-year-old had dropped a catch which would have dismissed Ben Duckett off Jasprit Bumrah’s ball. The youngster had dived to his right but failed to get hold of the ball as it raced towards the boundary.

The next chance for Yashasvi Jaiswal was in the 31st over of the first innings when Ollie Pope was batting on 60. Jaiswal got both hands on the ball after making a diving effort again, but dropped it once again. That was a costly drop as Ollie Pope went onto score a century.

ALSO READ:

Yashasvi Jaiswal could also have dismissed Harry Brook in the 85th over of the same innings. Harry Brook eventually went onto score 99. It was a short of length ball from Jasprit Bumrah and Harry Brook took an edge towards Yashasvi Jaiswal at the slip cordon, who dropped a fairly simple catch.

England vs India 1st Test hanging in the balance

England were set a target of 371 by India on Monday and the hosts resumed from their overnight score of 21/0. At the time of updating this report, England were 211/2 with Joe Root (1*) having joined Ben Duckett (119*) in the middle following the wicket of Ollie Pope.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Ben Duckett
Cricket
England vs India
India
Yashasvi Jaiswal
Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

Related posts

mohammed siraj vs ben duckett 1st test eng vs ind

[WATCH] Mohammed Siraj and Ben Duckett Engage in Friendly War of Words On Day 5 of ENG vs IND 1st Test

England openers were cruising in chase of 371
7:43 pm
Samarnath Soory
yashasvi jaiswal dropped catches eng vs ind 1st test ashwin explains

Ashwin Explains Why Yashasvi Jaiswal Dropped Multiple Catches in The Slip Cordon in ENG vs IND 1st Test

7:12 pm
CX Staff Writer
headingley rain forecast eng vs ind 1st test

ENG vs IND Weather Report 1st Test, Day 5, Headingley Rain Delay: When Will England vs India Play Resume in Leeds?

The first Test in Leeds in poised for a grand finish
7:09 pm
Samarnath Soory
shubman gill virat kohli captaincy ravi shastri

Ravi Shastri Calls for Shubman Gill-led India To Embrace The Virat Kohli Way on Day 5 of ENG vs IND 1st Test

Virat Kohli's last tour of England saw India win two of the four Tests
5:19 pm
Samarnath Soory
Jasprit Bumrah ENG vs IND

Jasprit Bumrah Reacts To THIS Former Players’ Request; Here’s What He Said

Previously, it was England skipper Ben Stokes who won the toss and decided to bowl first.
5:05 pm
Ashish Satyam
eng vs ind live streaming tv broadcast england vs india where to watch test series 2025

ENG vs IND Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch England vs India 1st Test?

The match will begin at 3:30 PM IST.
4:02 pm
CX Staff Writer
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.