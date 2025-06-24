[WATCH] Yashasvi Jaiswal Drops Ben Duckett, Takes Tally To Four In Test Match, Leaves Mohammed Siraj Furious In England’s Run Chase

Yashasvi Jaiswal's fielding woes continued during the first Test between England and India in Leeds.

Yashasvi Jaiswal’s fielding woes continued on Day five of the first Test between England and India in Leeds on Tuesday after he dropped a catch which would have dismissed Ben Duckett for 98 runs.

The incident happened during the fifth ball of the 39th over of England’s run-chase. Mohammed Siraj banged in a short ball to Ben Duckett, who went for a pull shot but ended up top-edging towards Yashasvi Jaiswal, who came in running from the boundary rope before failing on the catch attempt. Mohammed Siraj was left furious after the Mumbai cricketer’s fielding woes in the match continued.

Yashasvi Jaiswal’s poor fielding in Leeds

This is Yashasvi Jaiswal’s fourth such drop in this match alone and three of those came in the first innings. In the fifth over of England’s first innings, the 23-year-old had dropped a catch which would have dismissed Ben Duckett off Jasprit Bumrah’s ball. The youngster had dived to his right but failed to get hold of the ball as it raced towards the boundary.

The next chance for Yashasvi Jaiswal was in the 31st over of the first innings when Ollie Pope was batting on 60. Jaiswal got both hands on the ball after making a diving effort again, but dropped it once again. That was a costly drop as Ollie Pope went onto score a century.

Yashasvi Jaiswal could also have dismissed Harry Brook in the 85th over of the same innings. Harry Brook eventually went onto score 99. It was a short of length ball from Jasprit Bumrah and Harry Brook took an edge towards Yashasvi Jaiswal at the slip cordon, who dropped a fairly simple catch.

England vs India 1st Test hanging in the balance

England were set a target of 371 by India on Monday and the hosts resumed from their overnight score of 21/0. At the time of updating this report, England were 211/2 with Joe Root (1*) having joined Ben Duckett (119*) in the middle following the wicket of Ollie Pope.

