‘Ek Taraf Mohammed Ek Taraf Krishna’: Shubman Gill’s Comment To Pump Up India Goes Viral During 1st Test vs England [WATCH]

India skipper Shubman Gill’s religion-based comment to pump up his teammates went viral during the ongoing Day 5 of the ENG vs IND 1st Test at Headingley.

The Three Lions walked out on the final day needing 350 runs out of their target of 371 and had 10 wickets in hand. The visitors were thus eager to find an early breakthrough to tip the momentum in their favour.

However, the English opening duo of Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett navigated the Indian pacers comfortably without giving away any wickets. With India not getting any luck, Gill could be heard referring to Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna’s names.

Gill said, “Ek taraf se Mohammad hai ek taraf se Krishna, dono tabahi macha rahe.”

Watch the video of the incident below. (Gill’s voice in the background)

ENG vs IND 1st Test so far

Speaking about the match, the hosts came out on top after the end of the first session on Day 5. Crawley and Duckett completed a century opening stand, propelling the scoreboard to 117 for 0 at lunch. The Ben Stokes-led side now need more 253 runs with 60 overs left.

Earlier, India managed scores of 471 and 364 in their first and second innings respectively. Indian vice-captain and wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant was the highlight of the batting attack, scoring centuries (134 & 118) in both innings and in the process entered the record books as well. KL Rahul, who missed a fifty in the first after departing for 42, completed his ton in the second with a deft knock of 137. Yashasvi Jasiwal (101) and Shubman Gill (147) are the other Indians to hit centuries in the match, both coming in the first innings.

Jasprit Bumrah has been the star performer with the ball with a fifer and the Men in Blue will need him to work his magic again if they have to secure a win today.

