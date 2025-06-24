Why Players Are Wearing Black Armbands On Day 5 of the ENG vs IND 1st Test

England came out on Day 5 needing 350 runs to win the first Test.

The players of the Indian and English cricket teams wore black armbands for Day 5 of the first Test in Leeds. This is done to pay respects to the unfortunate demise of Dilip Doshi, a former Indian cricketer. Doshi, 77, took his last breath in London, where he had resided since the past several decades. This loss is a big one to Indian cricket, considering the contributions that the cricketer had in several matches and series throughout his career for India.

At the start of the day, England needed 350 runs to win the Test match. The hosts had made it pretty clear, the previous evening, that they were confident enough of going for the chase. As for India, they need to clinch 10 wickets in 90 overs to win the game. With Jasprit Bumrah in their ranks, they will back themselves to do it on a topsy-turvy wicket, on which the odd-ball is bouncing. The weather remains quite overcast, and there is speculation of inclement weather during the day.

Both teams are wearing black armbands today in memory of former Indian cricketer Dilip Doshi, who passed away on Monday.



The teams also observed a minute's silence before the start of Day 5. pic.twitter.com/1npOAo4ihp

Dilip Doshi – The Indian Off-spinner

Dilip Doshi made his Test debut after he turned 30 years old. His debut was in 1979 in Chennai against Australia. In his very first game, he made an impact, ending with figures of 6/103 and 2/64. Doshi was India’s best bowler in the match. After that particular series, his place in the Indian Test team became permanent. He played a total of 33 Test matches, picking 114 wickets with his best bowling figures being 6/102.

Doshi made his First-Class debut with Saurashtra. But the left-arm off-spinner played most of his Ranji Trophy cricket with Bengal. In a match in 1974, he scalped six wickets, giving away just six runs against Assam. He ended his Ranji Trophy career with 318 wickets at a staggering average of 18.33. In March 1983, Doshi led a West Bengal side to Dhaka and ended up with figures of 7/39 and 5/74, leaving the Bangladeshi batters in turmoil.

