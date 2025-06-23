News
mumbai-indians-star tilak varma-just-two-runs-away-from-a-century-on-county-championship-debut-for-hampshire
news

Mumbai Indians Star just Two Runs Away from a Century on County Championship Debut For Hampshire

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN
Last updated: June 23, 2025
2 min read

He has scored an unbeaten 98 for Hampshire in their County Championship match against Essex.

mumbai-indians-star tilak varma-just-two-runs-away-from-a-century-on-county-championship-debut-for-hampshire

Young batter Tilak Varma impressed on his County Championship debut for Hampshire after he scored an unbeaten 98 runs from 234 balls in their Division One match against Essex in Chelmsford on Monday.

Tilak Varma closes in on century

The 22-year-old is closing in on what will be a magnificent century on his County Championship debut, which would also help him boost his chances of making the Indian Test team.

Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025 Scindia Cup


Tilak Varma hit 11 fours and three sixes during his innings and his knock helped Hampshire post 293/4 at stumps on Day two of the match on Monday. Liam Dawson was unbeaten on 79 runs at the other end with the two of them having forged an unbeaten 129 runs for the fifth wicket. Earlier, opener Fletcha Middleton played a knock of 61 runs from 82 balls.

ALSO READ:

Hampshire are replying to Essex’s first innings total of 296 and are just three runs behind now. It was announced only last week that Tilak Varma would be joining Hampshire for four matches of the County Championship. After the match against Essex, the left-handed batter will be available for three more matches.

Tilak Varma’s First-Class record

The Hyderabad cricketer has played 18 First-Class matches since making his debut in December 2018. He has scored 1204 runs from 28 innings at an average of 50.16, including four fifties and five hundreds. As far as his international career is concerned, Tilak Varma has played four ODIs and 25 T20Is for India. He has scored 68 runs from the four ODIs while aggregating 749 runs in the shortest format for the Men in Blue.

Tilak Varma was in action for Mumbai Indians (MI) in IPL 2025 recently. He enjoyed a pretty decent season, scoring 343 runs from 16 matches at a strike-rate of 138.31, including two fifties.

