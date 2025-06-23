News
Defending Champions Barbados Royals Sign Royal Challengers Bengaluru Star, Another Delhi Capitals Star Picked After WBBL Setback in WCPL 2025
news

Defending Champions Barbados Royals Sign RCB Youngster, Another Delhi Capitals Star Picked After WBBL Setback in WCPL 2025 Draft

Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas
Last updated: June 23, 2025
3 min read

The WCPL 2025 will kick off from September 6 in the West Indies.

After three successful editions of the Women’s Caribbean Premier League (WCPL), the tournament is set for the fourth edition. The CPL 2025 will kick off on September 6, 2025, and the Final will be played on September 17, 2025. The league will be played with three teams battling it out for supremacy. The three teams would be Guyana Amazon Warriors Women, Trinbago Knight Riders Women, and the Barbados Royals Women. The first edition was clinched by the Knight Riders, post which it has been a one-team show. The Royals have lifted the title for the last two years. They will enter the league this time to complete their hat-trick. 

The WCPL Draft included some blockbuster signings. Indian youngster Shreyanka Patil has been picked by the defending champions, Barbados Royals. She played the Final for the Amazon Warriors in 2023 and will look to repeat that. Another notable pick for the Royals came in the form of Sri Lankan great Chamari Athapaththu. 

Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025 Scindia Cup

Moreover, Indian speedster Shikha Pandey is back with the Knight Riders. This comes after she had a splendid season the last time around. The pacer wasn’t able to make a mark in the last edition of the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL). To couple that, the Knights have signed Lizelle Lee. She will add some explosive power at the top of the batting order. Moreover, the Knights have also decided to go with Salonee Dangore, who is an exciting prospect from India. 

ALSO READ:

Final WCPL 2025 Squads After Draft

Barbados Royals: Chamari Athapaththu, Georgia Redmayne, Courtney Webb, Shreyanka Patil, Hayley Matthews, Chinelle Henry, Afy Fletcher, Aaliyah Alleyne, Qiana Joseph, Steffie Soogrim, Shamilia Connell, Sheneta Grimmond, Kycia Knight, Trishan Holder, Naijanni Cumberbatch. 

Trinbago Knight Riders: Shikha Pandey, Salonee Dangore, Jess Jonassen, Lizelle Lee, Deandra Dottin, Shakiba Gajnabi, Shawnisha Hector, Rashada Williams, Nerissa Crafton, Zayda James, Jahzara Claxton, Janniilea Glasgow, Keila Elliott, Abigail Bryce, Samara Ramnat.

Guyana Amazon Warriors: Shabnim Ismail, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Laura Harris, Madeline Penna, Stafanie Taylor, Ashmini Munisar, Cherry Ann Fraser, Chedean Nation, Plaffiana Millington, Kaysia Schultz, Shemaine Campbell, Karishma Ramharack, Nyia Latchman, Britney Cooper, Realeanna Grimmond.

jemimah rodrigues
Shikha Pandey
Shreyanka Patil
WCPL 2025
Women's Caribbean League
Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas

