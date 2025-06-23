Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 Recruit Stands Out With 31-Ball 65*  As Bhopal Leopards Edge Rewa Jaguars To Qualify for MP T20 League 2025 Final

Bhopal Leopards will take on either Gwalior Cheetahs or Chambal Ghariyals in the MP T20 League 2025 final on Tuesday.

All-rounder Madhav Tiwari starred with an unbeaten 65 to help Bhopal Leopards beat Rewa Jaguars by three wickets to qualify for the final of the MP T20 League 2025 in Gwalior on Monday.

Bhopal Leopards will face the winner of the second semi-final between Gwalior Cheetahs and Chambal Ghariyals in Tuesday’s final. The second semi-final will be played at the same venue later on Monday.

How Bhopal Leopards defeated Rewa Jaguars

Rewa Jaguars won the toss and opted to bat first against Bhopal Leopards. The decision to do so initially proved to be the right one despite the early dismissal of skipper Himanshu Mantri (22) in the fourth over.

Prithviraj Singh Tomar (52) and Chanchal Rathore (37) then forged an 81-run partnership for the second wicket, but then between the 13th and 15th overs, Rewa Jaguars lost three wickets in quick succession. From 113/2 at one stage, the Jaguars were down to 124/4 in the 15th over.

Sagar Solanki (20 runs from 14 balls) and Mukul Raghav (24 runs from 15 balls) produced cameos to take Rewa Jaguars to a total of 176/7.

Bhopal Leopards’ successful chase

Bhopal Leopards, led by Arshad Khan, were off to a forgettable start after they lost openers Shivang Kumar and Yash Dubey in the first two overs.

Sunrisers Hyderabad youngster Aniket Verma scored 12 runs from 13 balls, hitting a six whereas Harsh Dixit scored 29 runs from 22 balls that included three maximums. Bhopal Leopards managed to post just 44 runs in the powerplay phase, and they found themselves in further trouble when they were restricted to 89/6 in the 14th over.

This was after the wicket of Gautam Raghuvanshi (5). However, Madhav Tiwari, who came into bat at No.6, slammed 65 runs from just 31 balls that included four fours and five sixes.

Bhopal Leopards were down to 115/7 following Arshad Khan’s dismissal, Madhav Tiwari and Kamal Tripathi (40*) forged 65 runs for the eighth wicket to script a memorable win for their team.

