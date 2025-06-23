News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
KKR Spinner Opens Up on How a Local Tournament Took Him From Division Cricket to the Big Stage of the IPL
indian-premier-league-ipl

‘MP League Was a Turning Point for Me’ – KKR Spinner Opens Up on How a Local Tournament Took Him From Division Cricket to the Big Stage of the IPL

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Last updated: June 23, 2025
4 min read

He has taken 10 wickets in six matches so far in MP T20 League 2025.

KKR Spinner Opens Up on How a Local Tournament Took Him From Division Cricket to the Big Stage of the IPL

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) spinner Shivam Shukla shared how a local tournament helped him rise from division cricket to the grand stage of the IPL.

Shivam Shukla is currently playing in the Madhya Pradesh (MP) T20 League 2025 for the Rewa Jaguars. He has taken 10 wickets in six matches so far.

Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025 Scindia Cup

Last season, he was the top wicket-taker in the tournament with 10 wickets in just four games. That strong performance helped him earn a place in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024-25, where he played domestic cricket for Madhya Pradesh for the first time. He picked up eight wickets in eight matches and kept his economy rate at just 6.30.

In IPL 2025, Shivam joined Sunrisers Hyderabad as a net bowler, where he improved his skills under the guidance of Muttiah Muralitharan. Later, Kolkata Knight Riders signed him as a replacement for Rovman Powell, who missed the second half of the season due to injury. Shivam was part of the squad for the final two matches, but didn’t get to play. Still, he learned a lot from the experience.

MP T20 League Sparked the Breakthrough Shivam Shukla Needed

Shivam Sharma, speaking exclusively to Jai Sharma of CricXtasy, shared how the Madhya Pradesh Premier League (MPL) completely transformed his cricketing journey.

He said MPL proved to be a major turning point in his career. Before that, he had only played in local division-level cricket. After performing well there, he got the opportunity to play in MPL. His strong showing in the tournament helped him get selected directly for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy – a big step up for someone who was relatively unknown at the time. He added that the kind of support and visibility he received from MPL has been unmatched so far, and he believes many more players will benefit from it in the coming years.

“MPL was a very big turning point for me because last year I played in the division for the first time, I performed there, then MPL happened. I performed in MPL, and after MPL, I directly got to play Mushtaq Ali because nobody knew me. So the support I received from MPL, perhaps no one else has received it yet, but they will in the future,” Shivam said.

ALSO READ:

Sunil Narine Is My Idol – Shivam Shukla on His KKR Experience

Shivam further explained that MPL gives young cricketers a real platform to showcase their talent at a higher level. He mentioned that he had the chance to bowl as a net bowler for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), and the franchise was also considering picking him, but it did not work out. However, shortly after that, he received a call from Abhishek Nayar from Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), who informed him that KKR was signing him as a replacement for Rovman Powell. That moment felt special for Shivam, who said it gave him invaluable experience.

He also spoke about the opportunity to work closely with Sunil Narine, whom he considers his idol, and with Varun Chakravarthy, whom he called India’s mystery spinner. Being around such players, according to Shivam, helped him gain exposure and learn a lot about the game.

“Because moving forward, MPL directly showcases you on the international stage. You can show your talent. So I was with SRH as a net bowler. They were also going to pick me, but unfortunately, they didn’t. And then I got a call from Abhishek Nayar sir from KKR. He said they were picking me. So I felt good. I got a great experience. Sunil Narine is my idol. And I was with him, and Varun Chakravarthy is India’s mystery spinner. So I had a good experience,” he added.

Shivam’s Bowling Style Could Fetch Him Big Interest in Next IPL Season

Because he came in as a temporary replacement, KKR won’t be able to retain him for the next season, as per BCCI rules. Players who join mid-season as replacements must go back into the auction pool.

However, Shivam could attract attention at the IPL 2026 auction. Teams might show interest in him, especially because mystery spinners are in demand in T20 cricket. Shivam has shown that he can trouble batters with his unique bowling style.

This year, many homegrown talents from local T20 leagues have stood out—like Digvesh Rathi and Vipraj Nigam. The trend of backing Indian spinners continues, and next season, Shivam Shukla could be the next big name to watch.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

IPL 2026
IPL 2026 Auction
Kolkata Knight Riders
Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025
Shivam Shukla
Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

Related posts

Punjab Kings (PBKS) all-rounder Mitchell Owen showcased his superior all-round expertise again in the Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025.

Punjab Kings’ Mid-Season Replacement Strengthens IPL 2026 Retention Chances With Another Breathtaking All-Round Performance in MLC 2025

He performed exceptionally well with both bat and ball to help his team register another comprehensive victory.
12:31 pm
Darpan Jain
Apart From KKR and SRH, Spinner Shivam Shukla Reveals Experience of Being With Different Franchises During IPL 2025

MP T20 League Spinner Reveals Being With 5 Different Franchises Including RCB and KKR During IPL 2025

He has scalped 10 wickets in six matches of the ongoing Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025 so far.
11:59 am
Sreejita Sen
3 IPL Teams Keen To Rope In Former RCB Player Michael Bracewell Starring for Mumbai Indians in MLC 2025

3 IPL Teams Keen To Rope In Former RCB Player Starring for Mumbai Indians in MLC 2025

He is currently playing in the Major League Cricket 2025 for MI New York and has done well so far.
2:27 am
Sagar Paul
BCCI Set For Policy Change After Tragedy During RCB IPL 2025 Celebrations

BCCI Set For Policy Change After Tragedy During RCB IPL 2025 Celebrations

5:50 pm
Sreejita Sen
Punjab Kings Overseas Star Mitchell Owen Pushes for IPL 2026 Retention After MLC 2025 Heroics

Punjab Kings Overseas Star Pushes for IPL 2026 Retention After MLC 2025 Heroics

He scored 60 runs off 26 balls and scalped a wicket against MI New York.
4:28 pm
Sreejita Sen
Mumbai Indians Lock Another South Africa Teenage Sensation In Overseas League, IPL 2026 Auction Hopes Alive

Mumbai Indians Lock Another South Africa Teenage Sensation In Overseas League, IPL 2026 Auction Hopes Alive

June 21, 2025
Chandra Moulee Das
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.