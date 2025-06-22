‘His Own Plans’ – Batting Coach Reveals Key Behind Rishabh Pant Hundred in ENG vs IND 1st Test

Pant became the third Indian to reach three figures in the innings, joining Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill in the list of centurions.

Rishabh Pant delivered a superb innings on Day 2 of the first Test against England at Headingley, scoring 134 from 178 balls. He struck 12 fours and six sixes, batting with a mix of patience and power.

Pant became the third Indian to reach three figures in the innings, joining Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill in the list of centurions.

Pant Knows When to Attack and When to Defend

After the day’s play, Indian Batting Coach, Sitanshu Kotak said that Pant is someone who always makes his own decisions at the crease. He chooses his method and follows it with full confidence, based on what the situation demands.

Kotak also mentioned that Pant’s innings was not as aggressive as people usually expect from him. But that change in style was intentional. He said just because Pant is known for his attacking shots, it does not mean he cannot slow down and play defensively when needed.

“Rishabh Pant is someone who makes his own plans. He decides how to play and then he goes for it,” Kotak said. This innings was a little different than what you normally see from him. But that’s his plan. Just because he plays aggressive cricket doesn’t mean he cannot play defensive.

Rishabh Pant’s knock at Headingley was his seventh Test century, the most by any Indian wicketkeeper, breaking MS Dhoni’s record of six. It was also his third Test hundred in England, making him the only visiting wicketkeeper to score more than one century in the country.

Most Test centuries by Indian wicketkeepers

Rishabh Pant – 7

MS Dhoni – 6

Wriddhiman Saha – 3

