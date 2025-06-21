News
Shocking Stat Exposes India’s Lower Order Frailties As They Concede Advantage in ENG vs IND 1st Test

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: June 21, 2025
2 min read

The Indian team put up a score of 471 in their first innings, courtesy of three centuries from Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant in the ongoing ENG vs IND 1st Test at Leeds. However, for India, it would be a slightly underwhelming to end with a total below 500, especially after three of the top five batters made centuries

Stats further expose that the Men in Blue have the lowest team total when three players in a side have hit tons.

Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025 Scindia Cup

Lowest all-out totals to include three individual centuries

  • 471 Ind vs Eng Headingley 2025
  • 475 SA vs Eng Centurion 2016
  • 494 Aus vs Eng Headingley 1924
  • 497 WI vs Ind Kolkata 2002  

For the unversed, India were at a dominant position at 430/3 and from there, went to being bundled out for another 41 runs. The tail comprising Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna registered scores of 1, 0, 3*, 1 respectively.

ALSO READ:

Josh Tongue, Ben Stokes end with four-wicket hauls

Pacer Josh Tongue led a strong fightback from England’s bowlers to end up with a four-wicket haul to restore some balance in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy opener. At one point, India looked to reach at least a score between 500 and 600 but their lower order collapse restricted them to below 500. Apart from Tongue, skipper Ben Stokes also delivered the goods with the ball with four-fer for himself.

Notably, India had last won a Test at this venue (Headingley) back in 2002, over two decades ago.

Ben Stokes
ENG vs IND
ENG vs IND 1st Test
Josh Tongue
RIshabh Pant
Shubman Gill
