[WATCH] Injury Scare for England After Harry Brook Gets Hit in the Ribs From A Dangerous Ben Duckett Throw During ENG vs IND 1st Test

The England team were dealt an injury scare after a flat throw from Ben Duckett hit Harry Brook in the ribs during the ENG vs IND 1st Test.

The incident happened on the 98th over of the Indian innings, in the first session of Day 2 of the contest. The England white-ball captain looked hurt after being hit by the throw and immediately went down wincing in pain.

Rishabh Pant nudged the ball past the slips and quickly sprinted for a single to end Shoaib Bashir’s over. Ben Duckett, fielding at point, charged in and hurled a fierce throw attempting to run out Shubman Gill at the keeper’s end. Harry Brook, who had been positioned at slip, instinctively ducked to evade the flying ball but couldn’t as it struck him in the ribs.

As players stopped for the drinks break, Brook made his way to the boundary to get medical attention. Luckily for England, he returned to the field sporting a smile and reassuring that the impact wasn’t as serious.

ENG vs IND 1st Test so far

Speaking about the match, the Indian scoreboard reads 454 for 7 at Day 2 Lunch. Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant, who remained unbeaten overnight and resumed the Indian innings added another 71 runs before the skipper departed on 147. Pant went on to complete his century and was taking on the attack to the opposition with his audacious strokeplay but eventually fell prey on 134.

The Men in Blue, who were dominating the proceedings ended up losing two quick wickets before lunch with Karun Nair and Shardul Thakur departing for 0 and 1 respectively. For the hosts, captain Ben Stokes have led from the front, snaring four wickets so far.

