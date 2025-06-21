News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
[WATCH] Injury Scare for England After Harry Brook Gets Hit in the Ribs From A Dangerous Ben Duckett Throw During ENG vs IND 1st Test
news

[WATCH] Injury Scare for England After Harry Brook Gets Hit in the Ribs From A Dangerous Ben Duckett Throw During ENG vs IND 1st Test

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: June 21, 2025
2 min read
[WATCH] Injury Scare for England After Harry Brook Gets Hit in the Ribs From A Dangerous Ben Duckett Throw During ENG vs IND 1st Test

The England team were dealt an injury scare after a flat throw from Ben Duckett hit Harry Brook in the ribs during the ENG vs IND 1st Test.

The incident happened on the 98th over of the Indian innings, in the first session of Day 2 of the contest. The England white-ball captain looked hurt after being hit by the throw and immediately went down wincing in pain.

Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025 Scindia Cup

Rishabh Pant nudged the ball past the slips and quickly sprinted for a single to end Shoaib Bashir’s over. Ben Duckett, fielding at point, charged in and hurled a fierce throw attempting to run out Shubman Gill at the keeper’s end. Harry Brook, who had been positioned at slip, instinctively ducked to evade the flying ball but couldn’t as it struck him in the ribs.

As players stopped for the drinks break, Brook made his way to the boundary to get medical attention. Luckily for England, he returned to the field sporting a smile and reassuring that the impact wasn’t as serious.

Watch the video of the incident below.

ALSO READ:

ENG vs IND 1st Test so far

Speaking about the match, the Indian scoreboard reads 454 for 7 at Day 2 Lunch. Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant, who remained unbeaten overnight and resumed the Indian innings added another 71 runs before the skipper departed on 147. Pant went on to complete his century and was taking on the attack to the opposition with his audacious strokeplay but eventually fell prey on 134.

The Men in Blue, who were dominating the proceedings ended up losing two quick wickets before lunch with Karun Nair and Shardul Thakur departing for 0 and 1 respectively. For the hosts, captain Ben Stokes have led from the front, snaring four wickets so far.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Ben Duckett
ENG vs IND
Harry Brook
Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

Related posts

'BCCI Sent Him To...': Yashasvi Jaiswal's Coach Reveals How The Opener Overcame Challenges Before Hitting Ton in ENG vs IND 1st Test

‘BCCI Sent Him To…’: Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Coach Reveals How The Opener Overcame Challenges Before Hitting Ton in ENG vs IND 1st Test

He scored 101 runs off 159 deliveries in his first match on England soil.
6:50 pm
Sreejita Sen
Former England captain picks 2021 Lord's Test speech of Virat Kohli as his favourite India-England moment.

Former England Skipper Picks Virat Kohli’s 2021 Lord’s Speech as Favourite India-England Moment

Former England Captain Picks Lords speech of Virat Kohli in 2021 as his memorable moment in India-England Test
6:22 pm
Aditya Ighe
MP T20 League 2025 Abhishek Pathak Bundelkhand Bulls vs Jabalpur Royal Lions

Abhishek Pathak Equals Chris Gayle’s T20 Record With Blistering 133 off 48 balls In MP T20 League 2025

As a result Bundelkhand Bulls posts 246/6 in 20 overs
5:51 pm
Samarnath Soory
Rishabh Pant brought out his somersault celebration after completing his century against England in Headingley.

Rishabh Pant Brings Out a Somersault Celebration After Completing His Ton in the ENG vs IND 1st Test [WATCH]

Pant has made it his trademark celebration and might use it more as he reaches more milestones.
5:42 pm
Darpan Jain
wasnt-concerned-at-all-former-india-captain sourav ganguly-on-rohit-sharma-and-virat-kohlis-test-retirement

‘Wasn’t Concerned At All…’ – Former India Captain on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli’s Test Retirement

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli had announced their retirements from Test cricket in May.
4:25 pm
Vishnu PN
[WATCH] Unique ‘Cobra Kite’ Tribute to Angelo Mathews on His Last Day of Test Career

[WATCH] Unique ‘Cobra Kite’ Tribute to Angelo Mathews on His Last Day of Test Career

4:01 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.