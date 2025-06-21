News
news

Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: June 21, 2025
2 min read
[WATCH] Unique ‘Cobra Kite’ Tribute to Angelo Mathews on His Last Day of Test Career

Veteran Sri Lankan all-rounder Angelo Mathews is currently playing his last Test match in the ongoing SL vs BAN 1st Test. Ahead of the last day of the match, which will also be the final day for Angelo’s Test career, fans gave him a unique ‘Cobra kite’ tribute.

With the start of kite-flying season in Sri Lanka, a huge Naya (cobra) kite with the former skipper’s name was spotted flying above the ground.

Watch the video below.

ALSO READ:

SL vs BAN 1st Test Match Update

Speaking about the match, this was the first fixture of the new World Test Championship (WTC 2025-27) cycle. Bangaldesh batted first and posted a total of 495 in their first innings. Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto and veteran batter Mushfiqur Rahim slammed 1468 and 163 respectively, along with Litton Das’ 90 to post the near-500 total. Asitha Fernando was the pick of the bowlers for Sri Lanka with his four-wicket haul while Milan Rathnayake and Tharindu Rathnayake took three each.

Hosts Sri Lanka also responded well with 485 in their first innings, courtesy of a big knock of 187 from their opener Pathum Nissanka. Dinesh Chandimal (54) and Kamindu Mendis (87) also made meaningful contributions with their respective fifties. For Bangladesh, Nayeem Hasan delivered the goods with the ball with a stellar fifer.

In Bangladesh’s second innings they declared at 285/6, setting up a target of 295 for the Islanders. However, with rain playing spoilsport in between and with the game already into Day 5, it seems unlikely that there will be an outcome and is headed for a draw.

The second and final Test is slated to begin from June 25.

